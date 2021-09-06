Log in
PJSC Sberbank : 48% of Russian families find saving up for children's higher education necessary

09/06/2021
Forty-eight per cent of Russian families believe they need to build savings for their children's higher education, Sberbank subsidiary Sberbank life insurance revealed in a survey ahead of September 1. According to 43% of respondents, one should think about this issue since the very birth of a child, since school (39%), or a few years before entering a university (18%).

The proportion of those who find it necessary to save up for the education of children increased by 9 percentage points over the year - 39% of respondents said that last August. Russians aged between 30 and 40, those with higher and postgraduate education, and people with above average incomes tend to accumulate funds for education most often.

The respondents finding it necessary to save up for tuition are distributed unevenly across the surveyed cities. The proportion is the highest in St. Petersburg (91%), Ekaterinburg (67%), Moscow (66%), Krasnoyarsk and Chelyabinsk (61% in each), Novosibirsk (59%), and Tyumen (56%). In Makhachkala and Orenburg, the metric stands at 27% and 23%, respectively.

The survey revealed that those who are willing to pay for education agree to spend an average of RUB 105,000 a year on it. Residents in the following cities are ready to allocate the largest amounts for higher education: Moscow (RUB 250,000), St. Petersburg (RUB 227,000), Vladivostok (RUB 163,000), Khabarovsk (RUB 148,000), Krasnoyarsk (RUB 109,000), Yaroslavl (RUB 104,000) and Tyumen (RUB 99,000).

A good all-round education - from early childhood (including the costs of school education and tutors) to graduation - will cost RUB 1.78 mn, according to the estimates Russians gave. All respondents estimate this amount at over RUB 1 mn. The highest values were given by residents of Moscow (RUB 2.1 mn), St. Petersburg (RUB 1.9 mn), Voronezh and Ryazan (RUB 1.8 mn).

Seventy-six per cent of survey participants are sure that modern high-quality education is the key to success in life; 75% of Russians agree or somewhat agree that a good modern education allows you to earn more or much more. Also, according to 83% of Russians, it allows you to make a career faster or much faster. And the overwhelming majority of those surveyed (90%) are convinced that a good education is essential for personal development.

According to the survey participants, the shortest path to a successful future is a technical or engineering degree (24% of respondents), one in IT, programming and computers (21%), medicine and biology (17%), economics, finance and management (13%), law and jurisprudence (10%), mathematics and natural sciences (8%), or the humanities (7%).

Nearly one-half of Russians think they need to save money for children's tuition, 40% would like their kids to receive free education, and 4% would want their children to pay for their tuition themselves.

According to the survey results, 7% of the respondents expect to pay for their education using salaries or loans. There are many concessional student loan programs with low rates. For example, Sberbank issued 4,645 preferential student loans in the first half of August 2021 alone. Endowment programs can be a good alternative to lending. Under the children's program of endowment life insurance, Sberbank customers save an average of RUB300,000, with the average term of savings being six years. Women take out endowment insurance policies for future education more often than others, in 77% of cases. Young parents have started saving for education: 40% of clients using these programs are under 35 years old. Over the calendar year - since late August 2020 to the end of August 2021 - more than 15,000 new clients of Sberbank started building savings with the help of the future education program.

Natalya Alymova

Senior Vice President and Head of Wealth Management, Sberbank

The opinion survey was conducted in August 2021 among respondents in 37 cities of Russia with 500,000+ people each, using a sample reflecting the sociodemographic profile of the city.

Appendix 1.

Percent of residents finding it necessary to save up for children's education

Astrakhan

33%

Barnaul

33%

Vladivostok

45%

Volgograd

31%

Voronezh

43%

Ekaterinburg

67%

Izhevsk

42%

Irkutsk

41%

Kazan

50%

Kemerovo

39%

Kirov

45%

Krasnodar

54%

Krasnoyarsk

61%

Lipetsk

40%

Makhachkala

27%

Moscow

66%

Naberezhnye Chelny

38%

Nizhny Novgorod

50%

Novokuznetsk

42%

Novosibirsk

59%

Omsk

33%

Orenburg

23%

Penza

42%

Perm

42%

Rostov-on-Don

50%

Ryazan

40%

Samara

51%

St. Petersburg

91%

Saratov

35%

Togliatti

51%

Tomsk

40%

Tyumen

56%

Ulyanovsk

30%

Ufa

40%

Khabarovsk

54%

Chelyabinsk

61%

Yaroslavl

38%

Appendix 2.

Average cost of quality education (thousand rubles) according to residents of Russian cities

Astrakhan

59

Barnaul

53

Vladivostok

163

Volgograd

70

Voronezh

74

Ekaterinburg

90

Izhevsk

63

Irkutsk

89

Kazan

74

Kemerovo

61

Kirov

53

Krasnodar

94

Krasnoyarsk

109

Lipetsk

62

Makhachkala

31

Moscow

250

Naberezhnye Chelny

66

Nizhny Novgorod

84

Novokuznetsk

65

Novosibirsk

67

Omsk

56

Orenburg

66

Penza

57

Perm

83

Rostov-on-Don

86

Ryazan

87

Samara

89

St. Petersburg

227

Saratov

51

Togliatti

80

Tomsk

70

Tyumen

99

Ulyanovsk

61

Ufa

64

Khabarovsk

148

Chelyabinsk

75

Yaroslavl

104

Appendix 3.

Average price of full-cycle education, according to residents of Russian cities (million rubles)

Astrakhan

1.5

Barnaul

1.3

Vladivostok

1.4

Volgograd

1.6

Voronezh

1.8

Ekaterinburg

1.6

Izhevsk

1.5

Irkutsk

1.4

Kazan

1.7

Kemerovo

1.4

Kirov

1.5

Krasnodar

1.7

Krasnoyarsk

1.5

Lipetsk

1.7

Makhachkala

1.4

Moscow

2.1

Naberezhnye Chelny

1.6

Nizhny Novgorod

1.6

Novokuznetsk

1.4

Novosibirsk

1.4

Omsk

1.4

Orenburg

1.5

Penza

1.6

Perm

1.5

Rostov-on-Don

1.7

Ryazan

1.8

Samara

1.7

St. Petersburg

1.9

Saratov

1.6

Togliatti

1.7

Tomsk

1.4

Tyumen

1.6

Ulyanovsk

1.5

Ufa

1.5

Khabarovsk

1.3

Chelyabinsk

1.6

Yaroslavl

1.7

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
