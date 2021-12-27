PJSC Sberbank : Alexander Vedyakhin about experiment on accelerated development of Sber's e-com services in Sverdlovsk Region

Sber chose Sverdlovsk Region for the advanced development of electronic commerce (e-com) services, testing state-of-the-art technology and introducing new e-com models in the region. As a result of the experiment, the total number of SberMegaMarket customers and orders grew by a factor of six in the third quarter of 2021 alone, with the total value of goods sold on the website (GMV) up by over 30 times since the beginning of the year. First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Alexander Vedyakhin shared the news with journalists.

A flagship warehouse hub with the floor area exceeding 25,000 square meters located near the Koltsovo airport in the Vysota logistics park is one of the pilot's milestones. In the regional center, the delivery time was 6-8 days, while now it has been reduced to one day for a significant share of orders. Shipping costs have also dropped. In addition to Sverdlovsk Region, the hub also serves Perm Territory, the Republic of Bashkortostan and Chelyabinsk Region. It already employs about 200 employees, and after reaching full capacity, their number will grow to 700.

There are 185 pick-up points and over 640 Sber parcel lockers in Sverdlovsk Region (including more than 75 pick-up points and 200+ parcel lockers in Yekaterinburg). For the convenience of customers, the operating hours of Sber's main branches in Yekaterinburg have been extended - now 21 branches operate seven days a week, without breaks or weekends, from 9 am to 9 pm. Fitting rooms have been opened in 56 city offices. The number of active SberMegaMarket clients in Yekaterinburg increased by a factor of nearly nine in November since June 2021, and the number of SBER EAPTEKA clients is up by a factor of 35+.

The project has a social aspect to it too: e-com companies in the Sber ecosystem have created approximately 1,800 new jobs in Sverdlovsk Region.

Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"Sber is more than a bank. It is a big ecosystem with e-commerce being one of its key lines of work. We have picked Sverdlovsk Region as a venue for our major experiment on accelerated e-com development. Sber is growing ahead of the market in this segment, while in food delivery, we have been Russia's number one company for a long time now. We have ambitions to become a Top 3 e-com leader in the entire country in 2023. I am certain that the experience we have gained in Sverdlovsk Region will benefit our goal."