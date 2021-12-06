PJSC Sberbank : Alexander Vedyakhin talks about Sber's Moscow projects at EXPO 2020

First Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board Alexander Vedyakhin spoke at the session called "Cities of 2030: Building the Future" at Russia Forum: Driving the Future held in the framework of the international universal EXPO 2020 in Dubai.

Addressing the same session earlier and speaking about the digitalization of metropolitan medicine, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin cited two solutions as examples. "When a patient visits the doctor, a special clinical prompt system processes information about the symptoms and offers the doctor possible diagnosis options and a list of examinations that are recommended to the patient. When a patient has a CT scan, a special digital vision program performs the primary reading of the image. Thanks to this program, we were able to reduce the time needed to diagnose COVID pneumonia by a factor of dozens of times and thereby save dozens of thousands of lives," the mayor of the Russian capital said.

According to Alexander Vedyakhin, both the services are the result of collaboration between Sber and the Moscow government, being an example of the synergy that this cooperation delivers. The system of assistance in making medical decisions - TOP-3 Smart Physician Assistant, which Sber developed together with the Moscow government - became an honoree of a UN competition. In addition to healthcare, Sber is implementing projects in finance, housing and utility services, transportation, education and in many other fields in Moscow, he said. For example, earlier an entrepreneur would spend up to three months getting a subsidy, while now it takes five working days thanks to the service co-created by Sber and the Moscow City Hall.

More than 130,000 technology companies, over 50,000 IT firms, and 600,000+ IT people work in Moscow, but the business is still experiencing a shortage of tech professionals, stated Alexander Vedyakhin. According to him, in order to address this problem, Sber launched the School 21 project, first in Moscow and then in other cities. Any participant over 18 years old can get a sought-after IT degree for free here. For about half of the participants, School 21 becomes their first programming experience.

Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"The IT community develops around the stars. This school was created exactly for the purpose of finding and developing IT stars. And we are truly happy that most of its graduates remain in Russia, in Moscow, and develop our IT industry here."

He also talked about Sber City, a smart quarter that Sber is creating in Rublevo-Arkhangelskoye, Moscow Region, with the support of the Moscow government. The total area of ​​the site exceeds 460 hectares, including 150 hectares of parks and squares. The quarter will be home to about 66,000 people and create 71,000 jobs. Sber City will have two metro stations, eight schools and 16 kindergartens. The area will fully comply with ESG standards. The project uses modern energy modeling, systems for automatic monitoring and forecasting of the carbon footprint, green energy sources, vacuum waste disposal and much more.

Responding to the moderator who said that neighborhood development is a non-core business for banks, Alexander Vedyakhin emphasized that Sber strives to satisfy the most varied needs of its customers.

Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"We build services around a person and try to satisfy their needs as quickly as possible, with high quality, at the best price, and when they need it. Financial needs are certainly important, but few people take out a loan for the purpose of taking out a loan. Usually, if you take out a loan, you want to solve a housing issue, buy a car or go on vacation. We need to look beyond the financial service and consider the final needs of customers. One of these needs is to live in a better city. Moscow is the best city, and we want to make Sber City one of the best districts of our capital."

Also taking part in the session were Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Skolkovo Foundation Chair Arkady Dvorkovich, Skoltech professor Artem Oganov, First Deputy General Director of Innopraktika Natalya Popova, and ASTERUS and Vi Holding General Director Karima Nigmatulina-Machitskaya. The session was moderated by Ryan Chilcote, PBS NewsHour host.

Russia Forum: Driving the Future took place in Dubai in the framework of the national day of Russia during the international EXPO 2020. The forum was organized with support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia and the Roscongress Foundation. The business program covers a wide range of Russian-Arab ties in economics and investing.