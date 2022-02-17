PJSC Sberbank : Almost 70% of SberPay purchases made in clothing and footwear stores

Over two-thirds of all purchases using SberPay (67%) are made in clothing and footwear stores. Also popular in 2021 were electronics and household goods (approximately 10%) and services (approximately 9%).

Dmitry Malykh, director of Acquiring, Sberbank:

"SberPay continues to gain popularity with SberBank clients. Over 65,000 companies across Russia have already joined it. We are constantly developing and expanding our partner network. We can see that clients are increasingly using this method of payment in retail, especially at stores selling clothing and footwear. Last year, over 12 million people used it. The average receipt for a SberPay transaction is RUB 1,500."

The service was launched in May 2020. SberPay provides for secure online purchases. All card details remain within SberBank and are not shared with other parties to the transaction. The service is free for all SberBank Online users and does not require any additional software to be installed on a smartphone.

