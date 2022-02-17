Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Almost 70% of SberPay purchases made in clothing and footwear stores

02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
Over two-thirds of all purchases using SberPay (67%) are made in clothing and footwear stores. Also popular in 2021 were electronics and household goods (approximately 10%) and services (approximately 9%).

Dmitry Malykh, director of Acquiring, Sberbank:

"SberPay continues to gain popularity with SberBank clients. Over 65,000 companies across Russia have already joined it. We are constantly developing and expanding our partner network. We can see that clients are increasingly using this method of payment in retail, especially at stores selling clothing and footwear. Last year, over 12 million people used it. The average receipt for a SberPay transaction is RUB 1,500."

The service was launched in May 2020. SberPay provides for secure online purchases. All card details remain within SberBank and are not shared with other parties to the transaction. The service is free for all SberBank Online users and does not require any additional software to be installed on a smartphone.

For more information about SberPay, see the bank's website.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 527 B 33 648 M 33 648 M
Net income 2021 1 260 B 16 776 M 16 776 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 27 513 M 27 513 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,82x
Yield 2021 10,5%
Capitalization 6 248 B 83 186 M 83 186 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 277,49 RUB
Average target price 429,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-5.45%83 186
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.29%456 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.17%385 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%256 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.18%225 920
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.85%206 514