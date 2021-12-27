Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Apply to become Sber payroll client on SberBank Online

12/27/2021 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber and SberKorus, a digital platform for companies and individuals, have launched a project to introduce staff e-document management solutions (SEDM) through SberBank Online across businesses and individuals.

The employees that take advantage of these solutions will be able to apply for their salaries to be credited to Sber cards via SberBank Online in a matter of clicks. This used to require a handwritten application that had to be submitted to the accounting department, while now it four taps away on a smartphone. This functionality requires a direct link or a QR code from the employer.

The mission of the project is to stream the workflow between individuals and businesses. Employees do not need to take additional steps - everything is part of a single process. The project is set to unlock the functions of issuing an enhanced uncertified cloud signature, signing any docx, pdf, jpg documents, vacation registration, and the full hiring cycle. The bank plans to provide SEDM solutions by SberKorus to all payroll clients by the end of 2022.

SEDM removes the need to use paper in staff-related matters. According to SberKorus experts, document processing speed should increase from days to 10 minutes.

Ekaterina Gartseva, director of Social and Payroll Solutions, Sberbank:

"The pandemic has changed the way people work, with more and more people working from home. Nevertheless, you still need to interact with HR and sign applications. We have found a solution and offer our clients a service that will address these issues without leaving home - for example, submit an application to the accounting department to become a payroll customer with a bank. This used to require that you come in person and fill out a handwritten application, while now, opening the SberBank Online mobile application on your smartphone is enough. We are certain that this solution will make life easier for hundreds of thousands of our clients."

Sergei Mashurin, head, SberKorus:

"SEDM by SberKorus saves an average of RUB 2,000 per employee every year because you print out, store and deliver fewer documents in addition to reduced delivery and logistics costs. Moreover, it frees up to 25% of HR time, which used to be spent on paperwork."

SEDM by SberKorus has a calculator showing how much you would save migrating to the solution. A company of any size can use the calculator to see how much it would save by inputting the number of employees, the average staff turnover rate, the number of HR people and their salaries.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 14:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
10:07aPJSC SBERBANK : SberBank joins DOM.RF Unified Mortgage Program for Russian regions
PU
09:57aPJSC SBERBANK : Apply to become Sber payroll client on SberBank Online
PU
09:57aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber named best retail bank by RETAIL FINANCE AWARDS for second year in a ..
PU
07:47aPJSC SBERBANK : New Year's gifts for children of Sber employees to help develop ESG skills
PU
07:47aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber Asset Management launches new investment strategy for China
PU
07:27aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber launches New Year campaign
PU
07:27aPJSC SBERBANK : Investment recommendations now available on SberBank Online
PU
04:07aPJSC SBERBANK : Aeroexpress tickets now available on SberBank Online
PU
02:27aPJSC SBERBANK : Alexander Vedyakhin about experiment on accelerated development of Sber's ..
PU
12/24PJSC SBERBANK : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 515 B 34 225 M 34 225 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 17 131 M 17 131 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 28 121 M 28 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,11x
Yield 2021 9,90%
Capitalization 6 617 B 89 829 M 90 034 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 293,85 RUB
Average target price 440,93 RUB
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK8.39%89 829
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.76%464 745
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.55%363 537
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%245 626
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.45%197 817
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%192 823