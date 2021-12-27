PJSC Sberbank : Apply to become Sber payroll client on SberBank Online

Sber and SberKorus, a digital platform for companies and individuals, have launched a project to introduce staff e-document management solutions (SEDM) through SberBank Online across businesses and individuals.

The employees that take advantage of these solutions will be able to apply for their salaries to be credited to Sber cards via SberBank Online in a matter of clicks. This used to require a handwritten application that had to be submitted to the accounting department, while now it four taps away on a smartphone. This functionality requires a direct link or a QR code from the employer.

The mission of the project is to stream the workflow between individuals and businesses. Employees do not need to take additional steps - everything is part of a single process. The project is set to unlock the functions of issuing an enhanced uncertified cloud signature, signing any docx, pdf, jpg documents, vacation registration, and the full hiring cycle. The bank plans to provide SEDM solutions by SberKorus to all payroll clients by the end of 2022.

SEDM removes the need to use paper in staff-related matters. According to SberKorus experts, document processing speed should increase from days to 10 minutes.

Ekaterina Gartseva, director of Social and Payroll Solutions, Sberbank:

"The pandemic has changed the way people work, with more and more people working from home. Nevertheless, you still need to interact with HR and sign applications. We have found a solution and offer our clients a service that will address these issues without leaving home - for example, submit an application to the accounting department to become a payroll customer with a bank. This used to require that you come in person and fill out a handwritten application, while now, opening the SberBank Online mobile application on your smartphone is enough. We are certain that this solution will make life easier for hundreds of thousands of our clients."

Sergei Mashurin, head, SberKorus:

"SEDM by SberKorus saves an average of RUB 2,000 per employee every year because you print out, store and deliver fewer documents in addition to reduced delivery and logistics costs. Moreover, it frees up to 25% of HR time, which used to be spent on paperwork."