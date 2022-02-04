PJSC Sberbank : Boomers and Gen X taking more care of their health

In the lead-up to World Cancer Day, Sberbank life insurance has learned that boomers and Generation X[1] were twice as likely to get checkups under Sber's cancer insurance policies in 2021. Men paid almost thrice as much attention to their health, and their interest in cancer insurance increased by 30%. Residents of Sverdlovsk and Tyumen Regions, as well as of Moscow Region, were the most responsible about getting screened.

World Cancer Day was established by the Union for International Cancer Control and is celebrated every year on February 4. The slogan from 2022-2014 will be "Close the care gap." According to the World Health Organization, 30-50% of cancers can now be prevented if risk factors are excluded. Early diagnosis and appropriate therapy increase the likelihood of successful treatment.

Sber clients undergo annual screenings under Sberbank life insurance's risk insurance program. In 2021, one in two (51%) screenings was for a baby boomer. Generation X underwent twice as many screenings compared to 2020, and millennials saw an increase by a factor of 1.6 times. Men are 2.7 times more likely to be screened. Nevertheless, women are still more careful and take advantage of checkups 55% of the time.

Residents of Sverdlovsk Region are the most active when it comes to taking care of their health: in 2021, they accounted for 21% of total checkups. Tyumen Oblast and Moscow (including Moscow Region) are next with 16% each. In 2020, residents of the capital accounted for a third of checkups. The Republic of Bashkortostan (11.5%) and Chelyabinsk Region (8%) are also among the top five regions where residents take particular care of their health.

Denis Kuzmin, director of Protective Products and Services, Sberbank:

"For many serious illnesses, time is an invaluable resource that can save lives. Regular check-ups allow you to monitor key health indicators over time and react promptly in the case of negative changes. The principal value of the Health Horizon program is the opportunity to undergo a comprehensive examination in any region of Russia. You will not have to spend time choosing tests, finding a suitable clinic, or making an appointment with a doctor - the insurance company will take care that. Annual checkups take into account the client's gender and age and include lab tests and other examinations. If cancer is diagnosed during the insurance period, we refer the client for a second medical opinion, during which the doctor may recommend additional tests. If the diagnosis is confirmed, we will handle the organization and payment of treatment."

In 2021, the number of cancer insurance policies issued increased by 18%. Almost every second policyholder (45%) was a member of Gen X. Compared to the figures for 2020, the number of policies taken out by millennials increased by a factor of 1.5, while boomers took out almost one-third more policies (29%). The number of male cancer insurance policyholders also increased by 30% y-o-y. Moscow Region and the Republic of Bashkortostan were the leaders in terms of the number of insurance policies, with 13% and 10% of the total number of contracts, respectively.

Insurance policies for children (from newborns to 17-year-olds) cost RUB 5,000. Policies for adults aged 18-64 start at RUB 18,000 and at RUB 36,000 for adults aged 65-74. The insurance term is one year with an option to extend the contract for up to five years, even if the client has received a cancer diagnosis.

SberInsurance's Critical Illness Protection product, which covers risks of cancer, cardiac surgery and neurosurgery, and bone marrow transplants will also help clients cope with the consequences of unpleasant diagnoses. Under the terms of the program, patients have access to treatment in Russia and abroad, including for up to 120 days after the policy expires. There are two options available to clients: the first involves treatment in Russia and the second in Russia, Spain, South Korea, Israel, and Turkey. If treatment cannot be provided in the countries specified in the contract, it will be arranged in another country. Insurance coverage also varies depending on the program option. For the first option, the limit is RUB 6 mn for oncology, cardiac surgery, and neurosurgery risks and RUB 20 mn for bone marrow transplantation. For the second option, the limits are RUB 20 mn and RUB 85 mn, respectively.

The policy is taken out for three years, with equal payments made annually. The rate depends on the program option and the age of the client. It is possible to insure an adult of up to 67 years of age, as well as a newborn. Policies can be purchased on the SberInsurance and Sber websites and on the SberBank Online mobile app.

[1] The analysts used the Pew Research Center classification: