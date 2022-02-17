PJSC Sberbank : Digital Resilience in the Cloud Age to be the central theme of Cyber Polygon

Cyber Polygon 2022, an international online event scheduled for July 8, will address Digital Resilience in the Cloud Age. The year 2022 will be the fourth for this annual exercise organized by Sber and its subsidiary BI.ZONE, a digital risk expert. The initiative is supported by the World Economic Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity and INTERPOL.

The event will feature three simultaneous tracks: an online conference welcoming the leadership of global organizations, technical training in cybersecurity for corporate teams, and an expert track where leading specialists will speak about applied cybersecurity.

Speakers from across the world will discuss how to maintain business continuity and develop safely in the cloud era. Some of the invited experts are leaders in the private and public sectors from across the world and representatives of international organizations.

Technical training participants will practice the role of the response team in a targeted attack on a company's hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Stanislav Kuznetsov, deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"Organizations are experiencing an acute shortage of competent cybersecurity experts around the world, with the global staff shortage reaching several million specialists. At the same time, cyberattacks are growing more and more complex, and today's mission facing cyber professionals is not to keep up with them, but to be ahead of the attacks and hone their skills continuously. We understand how important it is to share skills and knowledge, enhancing the general qualifications of specialists around the world - and that is why we created Cyber ​​Polygon, where cyber professionals can pool their experiences for the fourth year now."

Dmitry Samartsev, CEO, BI.ZONE:

"The excitement about the training was so great last year that we accepted only a fifth of the organizations willing to participate. This year, we are expanding the infrastructure of the training so that as many companies as possible can participate in it. As usual, the exercise will be free of charge, and its goal remains unchanged - to strengthen cybersecurity at all levels."

Craig Jones, cybercrime director, INTERPOL:

"Interpol has supported Cyber Polygon since the launch of the initiative in 2019. This partnership is aligned with the objectives of INTERPOL's global cybercrime strategy, which has 195 countries as our partners. I am confident that Cyber Polygon will help all of us develop the flexibility and speed of response to new threats in the cloud age."

Alexander Klimburg, head of Centre for Cybersecurity, World Economic Forum:

"Cyber Polygon raises the awareness of organizations about cyber attacks in various sectors around the world. Every year the number and geography of exercise participants is growing rapidly, which attests to a global need for such initiatives. The organizers are taking into account the changes in the threat landscape, thinking about increasingly complex and large-scale tasks, and we are looking forward to the next event."