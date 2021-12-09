PJSC Sberbank : Entries open for fourth batch of Sber500 international accelerator

Sber and 500 Global, previously known as 500 Startups, is launching its fourth batch of Sber500, an international accelerator for technology startups. This year's program will have increased coverage of 50 teams. The deadline for entries is February 7, 2022.

The accelerator invites seed-stage projects with a registered legal entity to participate, offering solutions in one of 20 technological fields: advertising and marketing, geotargeting and cartography, logistics, computer vision, HR and training, telehealth, cybersecurity and more. Projects need to have MVPs (minimum viable products) and first sales. Startups can apply not only from Russia, but also from all over the world, with priority given to participants from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, Israel and Great Britain.

The accelerator program is designed for 10 weeks and involves a detailed study of the product and business development - an immersion in marketing and sales, scaling, fundraising, and pitching. This year, 500 startups will be able to go through the boot camp, with 50 best ones making it to the main part:

Stage one (an online boot camp) is the basic part of the training. Teams will work out a value proposition, learn how to build communications with different target segments, and receive feedback on their projects from mentors. Upon completion of the boot camp, 50 projects will proceed to the next stage or receive an invitation to the fast track even without completing the main accelerator program

Stage two is the first half of the main acceleration program. Teams and their mentors test several hypotheses to find the best growth hacking opportunities. At this stage, startups will also have the opportunity to meet with companies in the Sber ecosystem, corporations and foundations to discuss possible partnerships. The best 25 projects will be selected for pitching at the Demo Day and will start preparing for it

Stage three is the intensive offline training: workshops, individual work with mentors, and preparations for the final pitch.

As before, mentors and international experts with background in Silicon Valley companies will supervise all the stages.

The finalists will speak at the Demo Day, where they will present their products and vie for partnerships with companies in the Sber ecosystem and partner corporations, as well as investments from the Fort Ross Seed Fund and other partner funds. Graduates of the three Sber500 batches have already raised more than RUB 800 mn in investments, of which about RUB 200 mn came from Sber, and signed several hundred contracts with big companies.

Lev Khasis, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"Sber500 is expanding its reach significantly this year. Last season, we allowed a record of 560 startups to go through the boot camp training. In the new batch, we will double the number of startups that will have access to the main part of the program, which comes with individual work with mentors and exclusive networking opportunities. The increase in coverage will allow even more startups to gain recognition - the combination of the expertise of Sber and 500 Global in the Sber500 accelerator attaches a certain seal of quality to them in the global venture market, as well as in Russia."

Christine Tsai, CEO, 500 Global:

"The partnership with Sber is key to our efforts when developing the ecosystem and helps Russia become a globally recognized innovation and technology hub. We understand that ecosystems are created not only by supporting talented founders, but also by attracting investors and corporations, which give access to capital and markets for growth. Nobody can bring together the key players of the ecosystem in Russia better than Sber."