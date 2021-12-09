Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Entries open for fourth batch of Sber500 international accelerator

12/09/2021 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber and 500 Global, previously known as 500 Startups, is launching its fourth batch of Sber500, an international accelerator for technology startups. This year's program will have increased coverage of 50 teams. The deadline for entries is February 7, 2022.

The accelerator invites seed-stage projects with a registered legal entity to participate, offering solutions in one of 20 technological fields: advertising and marketing, geotargeting and cartography, logistics, computer vision, HR and training, telehealth, cybersecurity and more. Projects need to have MVPs (minimum viable products) and first sales. Startups can apply not only from Russia, but also from all over the world, with priority given to participants from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, Israel and Great Britain.

The accelerator program is designed for 10 weeks and involves a detailed study of the product and business development - an immersion in marketing and sales, scaling, fundraising, and pitching. This year, 500 startups will be able to go through the boot camp, with 50 best ones making it to the main part:

  • Stage one (an online boot camp) is the basic part of the training. Teams will work out a value proposition, learn how to build communications with different target segments, and receive feedback on their projects from mentors. Upon completion of the boot camp, 50 projects will proceed to the next stage or receive an invitation to the fast track even without completing the main accelerator program
  • Stage two is the first half of the main acceleration program. Teams and their mentors test several hypotheses to find the best growth hacking opportunities. At this stage, startups will also have the opportunity to meet with companies in the Sber ecosystem, corporations and foundations to discuss possible partnerships. The best 25 projects will be selected for pitching at the Demo Day and will start preparing for it
  • Stage three is the intensive offline training: workshops, individual work with mentors, and preparations for the final pitch.

As before, mentors and international experts with background in Silicon Valley companies will supervise all the stages.

The finalists will speak at the Demo Day, where they will present their products and vie for partnerships with companies in the Sber ecosystem and partner corporations, as well as investments from the Fort Ross Seed Fund and other partner funds. Graduates of the three Sber500 batches have already raised more than RUB 800 mn in investments, of which about RUB 200 mn came from Sber, and signed several hundred contracts with big companies.

Lev Khasis, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"Sber500 is expanding its reach significantly this year. Last season, we allowed a record of 560 startups to go through the boot camp training. In the new batch, we will double the number of startups that will have access to the main part of the program, which comes with individual work with mentors and exclusive networking opportunities. The increase in coverage will allow even more startups to gain recognition - the combination of the expertise of Sber and 500 Global in the Sber500 accelerator attaches a certain seal of quality to them in the global venture market, as well as in Russia."

Christine Tsai, CEO, 500 Global:

"The partnership with Sber is key to our efforts when developing the ecosystem and helps Russia become a globally recognized innovation and technology hub. We understand that ecosystems are created not only by supporting talented founders, but also by attracting investors and corporations, which give access to capital and markets for growth. Nobody can bring together the key players of the ecosystem in Russia better than Sber."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 14:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
09:32aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber presents Emojich, a model creating emojis using text descriptions wit..
PU
09:32aPJSC SBERBANK : Entries open for fourth batch of Sber500 international accelerator
PU
07:52aPJSC SBERBANK : RAS Report
PU
03:52aPJSC SBERBANK : Dorozhny warehouse complex in Rostov Region joins Sber Rental Business 3
PU
03:52aPJSC SBERBANK : On payments resulting from redemption of Government Savings Bonds 36004RMF..
PU
03:32aPJSC SBERBANK : Yuri Krestinsky on Sber's healthcare solutions
PU
03:32aPJSC SBERBANK : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 36004RMFS with fixed int..
PU
01:32aPJSC SBERBANK : UBI Global and District 2020 award honorable mention to Sber for its succe..
PU
12/08PJSC SBERBANK : Sber wins in several Go Banking Awards categories
PU
12/08PJSC SBERBANK : Sber enhances Multipurpose Loan
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 516 B 34 155 M 34 155 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 17 095 M 17 095 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,06x
Yield 2021 10,2%
Capitalization 6 565 B 89 096 M 89 119 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 291,57 RUB
Average target price 437,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK7.55%89 096
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.47%474 941
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.69%361 409
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 164
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%207 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.72%197 009