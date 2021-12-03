PJSC Sberbank : Green Day brings record number of SberSpasibo points

Sber celebrated two anniversaries at once on November 12, 2021: the 180th anniversary of the founding of SberBank and the 10th anniversary of the SberSpasibo loyalty program. The company held its Green Day promotion from November 11 to November 14, which included a raft of activities, with the accrual of increased SberSpasibo reward points among them. In the framework of the event and according to the terms of the campaign, the increased points will be accrued until December 31, 2021 inclusive. Program analysts have already noted the all-time high customer activity and size of bonuses accrued in comparison with the same stretches in previous years.

On November 11-14, 80,000 customers took part in the campaign with debit and youth SberCards (participants received increased bonuses and gifts when making purchases in ecosystem companies). SberMarket, SberMegaMarket, Samokat, Delivery Club, Citymobil, SBER EAPTEKA, Okko, SberMobile, SberDevices, Locak Kitchen, Level Kitchen, My Food, Performance Food, Citydrive, SberSound and SberDisk joined the popular campaign. As of December 2, more than 16 million points were awarded in the framework of the campaign.

Furthermore, between November 11 and November 14, new SberCards were with unique privileges in the form of free service and bonuses in exchange for purchases. For the first purchase of RUB 500 or more, within 30 days since the card issuance, clients received 1,800 SberSpasibo points. As of December 2, 132 million points were awarded to 73,000 people.

The SberSpasibo-SberMarket campaign on November 11 and 12 added increased points (20%) to clients making purchases. One hundred thousand clients have already received 45 million reward points.

From November 11 to November 14, SberPrime subscribers received up to 20% in purchase value back in bonuses for purchases made with any SberBank card from the subscription service providers - they received 48 million reward points.

Additionally, SberSpasibo launched a new multi-level gamification called SberPrimeCity, in which participants make moves on a virtual map, receiving prizes. As of December 2, 105,000 customers took part in the game, made three million moves, received 534,000 prizes and 14 million SberSpasibo points. Thirty-six clients won large prizes (1,800 points), and two participants won the main prize of 180,000 points. The gamification continues to gain popularity and will be available to all SberSpasibo members until December 15, 2022 inclusive.

Andrey Pisarev, director of the Loyalty Division, Sberbank, CEO of the SberSpasibo Loyalty Program:

"This November was challenging and bright both for us and our clients - this year we celebrated a big anniversary and tried to prepare special gifts. In addition to promotions in the framework of Green Day, SberSpasibo launches other promotional mechanics with partners regularly, and we had an unprecedented surge in activity. Traditional for November, the ubiquitous Black Fridays also had a significant impact on the transactional activity of customers, which creates a certain excitement. That is why, in all terms and rules of promotions for Green Day, we have specified that rewards points and gifts will be given within 35 days, but in reality we do this much faster."