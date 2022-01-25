PJSC Sberbank : Launch of “Let's Teach It!” student competition for best educational course concept

On International Day of Education, in anticipation of Students Day in Russia, applications will open for the "Let's Teach It!" competition organized by SberEducation in conjunction with top Russian universities: Moscow City University, MIPT, NUST MISIS, HSE University, ITMO University, and Ural Federal University.

Students at Russian higher education institutions have until February 20, 2022, to propose original concepts for educational courses on 21st century skills (digital competencies and flexible skills) and ESG (environment, social responsibility, corporate governance). Undergraduate and postgraduate students from any degree program who are between 18 and 25 years of age are eligible to apply.

A panel of judges consisting of university representatives, Sber executives, and education experts will select the winners of the first round. All the winners will receive a SberPortal smart display, while the creators of the best concepts will receive the opportunity to co-develop a full-fledged training course with professional methodologists.

In September 2022, the authors of the best courses will receive professional support designing and launching their projects and will also be able to share their knowledge by uploading the course to SberEducation's educational marketplace.

Olga Golodets, deputy chair of the executive board, Sberbank:

"First of all, I would like to wish all university students a happy Students Day, or Tatiana Day. This is a celebration for young, talented people beginning their professional journeys. In many ways, they will determine our common future. We support students who are actively growing and are already ready to share their knowledge. Our competition gives students at Russian universities the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and creative capabilities. The themes of the competition - 21st century skills and ESG - are of particular relevance today for business and society and occupy a special place on the global agenda. I am certain that the participants will propose original ideas and, with the support of our experts, create relevant educational products. Happy Students Day, and good luck in the competition!"

To participate in the competition, here is what you need to do by February 20, 2022:

- choose one of the themes of the competition (digital competencies, flexible skills, social responsibility, environment, corporate governance)

- come up with and design a concept for an educational course in the form of a presentation

- fill out and send the application on the competition website