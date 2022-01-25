Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Launch of “Let's Teach It!” student competition for best educational course concept

01/25/2022 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On International Day of Education, in anticipation of Students Day in Russia, applications will open for the "Let's Teach It!" competition organized by SberEducation in conjunction with top Russian universities: Moscow City University, MIPT, NUST MISIS, HSE University, ITMO University, and Ural Federal University.

Students at Russian higher education institutions have until February 20, 2022, to propose original concepts for educational courses on 21st century skills (digital competencies and flexible skills) and ESG (environment, social responsibility, corporate governance). Undergraduate and postgraduate students from any degree program who are between 18 and 25 years of age are eligible to apply.

A panel of judges consisting of university representatives, Sber executives, and education experts will select the winners of the first round. All the winners will receive a SberPortal smart display, while the creators of the best concepts will receive the opportunity to co-develop a full-fledged training course with professional methodologists.

In September 2022, the authors of the best courses will receive professional support designing and launching their projects and will also be able to share their knowledge by uploading the course to SberEducation's educational marketplace.

Olga Golodets, deputy chair of the executive board, Sberbank:

"First of all, I would like to wish all university students a happy Students Day, or Tatiana Day. This is a celebration for young, talented people beginning their professional journeys. In many ways, they will determine our common future. We support students who are actively growing and are already ready to share their knowledge. Our competition gives students at Russian universities the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and creative capabilities. The themes of the competition - 21st century skills and ESG - are of particular relevance today for business and society and occupy a special place on the global agenda. I am certain that the participants will propose original ideas and, with the support of our experts, create relevant educational products. Happy Students Day, and good luck in the competition!"

To participate in the competition, here is what you need to do by February 20, 2022:

- choose one of the themes of the competition (digital competencies, flexible skills, social responsibility, environment, corporate governance)

- come up with and design a concept for an educational course in the form of a presentation

- fill out and send the application on the competition website

Detailed information about participation and an application template are available on the website https://nauchim.sbereducation.ru/.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
03:07aPJSC SBERBANK : Launch of “Let's Teach It!” student competition for best educa..
PU
03:07aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber's e-trading platform and bank-to-bank settlement services named best ..
PU
01/24PJSC SBERBANK : SberPravo and SberAutopodpiska join SberSpasibo as partners
PU
01/24PJSC SBERBANK : On sale now – SberBox Time, Sber's first smart speaker
PU
01/212021 RESULTS : equity funds did well, but investors stuck with bonds
PU
01/21PJSC SBERBANK : Sber to pay considerable referral reward for Java developers hired after p..
PU
01/20SBERBANK : PDMR Shareholding
EQ
01/20PJSC SBERBANK : SberPremier clients can now set up meetings with their personal manager vi..
PU
01/20SBERBANK : Sber Group to buy Sberbank shares for up to 50 billion rubles in 2022-2025 for ..
EQ
01/20PJSC SBERBANK : Sber Group to buy Sberbank shares for up to 50 billion rubles in 2022-2025..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 522 B 32 203 M 32 203 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 16 075 M 16 075 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 26 391 M 26 391 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,08x
Yield 2021 12,4%
Capitalization 5 288 B 66 621 M 67 522 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 234,82 RUB
Average target price 431,87 RUB
Spread / Average Target 83,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-20.03%66 621
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.46%426 747
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.13%359 867
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 805
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.45%208 925
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.86%207 191