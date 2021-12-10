PJSC Sberbank : Lend, a new SberBank Online service

The SberBank Online mobile application has added a new service helping clients comfortably build relationships with people who borrow money. Users no longer need to remind their friends, including close ones, who owes them and how much they owe. SberBank Online notifications will do that.

To use the service, go to Dialogues and select a chat with the person you intend to lend money, tap on the "+" sign and select a new category, "Lend". Then you need to indicate the amount and the due date. After the transfer, the recipient will receive a push notification, and a debt repayment tracking option will be unlocked in the chat.

When the repayment date approaches, the debtor will receive a push notification reminding them that they will need to pay back the money in a few days. The user makes all the calculations completely independently - the application does not debit money from the account, but only delicately reminds the person that it is time to repay the debt.

Alexey Kruglov, vice president, director of the Digital Platform Division, Sberbank:

"We have created a service that helps you not to forget about what you borrowed. In addition to notifications, transfer-related correspondence is simplified - it is much easier to lend someone the amount they need and to repay the debt on time."