  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PJSC Sberbank : Lend, a new SberBank Online service

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
The SberBank Online mobile application has added a new service helping clients comfortably build relationships with people who borrow money. Users no longer need to remind their friends, including close ones, who owes them and how much they owe. SberBank Online notifications will do that.

To use the service, go to Dialogues and select a chat with the person you intend to lend money, tap on the "+" sign and select a new category, "Lend". Then you need to indicate the amount and the due date. After the transfer, the recipient will receive a push notification, and a debt repayment tracking option will be unlocked in the chat.

When the repayment date approaches, the debtor will receive a push notification reminding them that they will need to pay back the money in a few days. The user makes all the calculations completely independently - the application does not debit money from the account, but only delicately reminds the person that it is time to repay the debt.

Alexey Kruglov, vice president, director of the Digital Platform Division, Sberbank:

"We have created a service that helps you not to forget about what you borrowed. In addition to notifications, transfer-related correspondence is simplified - it is much easier to lend someone the amount they need and to repay the debt on time."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 516 B 34 135 M 34 135 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 17 085 M 17 085 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,25x
Yield 2021 9,81%
Capitalization 6 814 B 92 483 M 92 436 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 302,60 RUB
Average target price 437,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK7.55%92 483
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.28%474 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%211 014
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY64.65%198 126