PJSC Sberbank : Most Russian families of high opinion about quality of local education

Seventy-eight per cent of Russian families fully or mostly agree that their cities provide quality contemporary education that is enough to achieve success in life, Sber life insurance found in a survey ahead of the new academic year. Moscow and St. Petersburg emerged on top of the ranking with 91% each.

Some other leaders are: Togliatti (81%), Kazan, Krasnodar, and Samara (80% each), Rostov-on-Don and Omsk (79% each), and Naberazhniye Chelny (78%). Women are of a better opinion about the local college education (80% vs 77%). The age groups that gave the best grades to education in Russian cities are: 50‒60 years (87%), over 60 years (82%), and 30‒40 years (78%).

Eighty-seven per cent of the polled Russians said children's education/development is an important and priority expense item, which received top priority in Moscow (93%) and St. Petersburg (91%)

A plurality of respondents (80% on average in Russia) invest in their children's development/education.[1] According to the survey, the bulk of the money is being used to pay for sport clubs (22%) and creative groups or schools (15%). Foreign languages and tutors account for 12% of the family budget each, while extracurricular education consumes 11% of family budgets.

Furthermore, 48% of Russians claim they need to save money for their children's tuition. According to 43% of the respondents, it is worth thinking about it from the very birth of a child, 39% consider the issue since school, and 18% do that a few years before entering a university. The biggest money injections in children's education will be made by residents of St. Petersburg (91%), Yekaterinburg (67%), Moscow (66%) and Krasnoyarsk (61%).

According to the survey participants, the shortest path to a successful future is a technical or engineering degree (24% of respondents), one in IT, programming and computers (21%), medicine and biology (17%), economics, finance and management (13%), law and jurisprudence (10%), mathematics and natural sciences (8%), or the humanities (7%).

The opinion survey was conducted in August 2021 among respondents in 37 cities of Russia with 500,000+ people each, using a sample reflecting the sociodemographic profile of the city.

Appendix 1.

Percent of Russian residents saying their city is capable of providing quality contemporary education to succeed in life

Astrakhan 73% Barnaul 73% Vladivostok 75% Volgograd 74% Voronezh 75% Ekaterinburg 76% Izhevsk 73% Irkutsk 73% Kazan 80% Kemerovo 76% Kirov 74% Krasnodar 80% Krasnoyarsk 75% Lipetsk 74% Makhachkala 63% Moscow 91% Naberezhnye Chelny 78% Nizhny Novgorod 75% Novokuznetsk 76% Novosibirsk 77% Omsk 79% Orenburg 72% Penza 73% Perm 73% Rostov-on-Don 79% Ryazan 77% Samara 80% St. Petersburg 91% Saratov 73% Togliatti 81% Tomsk 71% Tyumen 74% Ulyanovsk 73% Ufa 77% Khabarovsk 76% Chelyabinsk 75% Yaroslavl 76%

Appendix 2.

Proportion of those investing in their children's development/education (group of respondents with children under 25 YO)

Astrakhan 74% Barnaul 72% Vladivostok 74% Volgograd 73% Voronezh 80% Ekaterinburg 79% Izhevsk 75% Irkutsk 74% Kazan 78% Kemerovo 69% Kirov 72% Krasnodar 83% Krasnoyarsk 75% Lipetsk 77% Makhachkala 75% Moscow 88% Naberezhnye Chelny 80% Nizhny Novgorod 76% Novokuznetsk 75% Novosibirsk 81% Omsk 72% Orenburg 71% Penza 79% Perm 75% Rostov-on-Don 85% Ryazan 80% Samara 77% St. Petersburg 86% Saratov 72% Togliatti 81% Tomsk 67% Tyumen 79% Ulyanovsk 74% Ufa 76% Khabarovsk 69% Chelyabinsk 78% Yaroslavl 77%

Appendix 3.

Respondents agreeing that children's education/development is a vital and priority expense item for a family

Astrakhan 82% Barnaul 76% Vladivostok 76% Volgograd 85% Voronezh 87% Ekaterinburg 85% Izhevsk 86% Irkutsk 77% Kazan 86% Kemerovo 80% Kirov 84% Krasnodar 86% Krasnoyarsk 80% Lipetsk 88% Makhachkala 70% Moscow 93% Naberezhnye Chelny 85% Nizhny Novgorod 88% Novokuznetsk 80% Novosibirsk 78% Omsk 82% Orenburg 84% Penza 85% Perm 85% Rostov-on-Don 86% Ryazan 89% Samara 89% St. Petersburg 91% Saratov 84% Togliatti 88% Tomsk 79% Tyumen 83% Ulyanovsk 84% Ufa 85% Khabarovsk 76% Chelyabinsk 84% Yaroslavl 89%

