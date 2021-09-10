PJSC Sberbank : Most Russian families of high opinion about quality of local education

Seventy-eight per cent of Russian families fully or mostly agree that their cities provide quality contemporary education that is enough to achieve success in life, Sber life insurance found in a survey ahead of the new academic year. Moscow and St. Petersburg emerged on top of the ranking with 91% each.
Some other leaders are: Togliatti (81%), Kazan, Krasnodar, and Samara (80% each), Rostov-on-Don and Omsk (79% each), and Naberazhniye Chelny (78%). Women are of a better opinion about the local college education (80% vs 77%). The age groups that gave the best grades to education in Russian cities are: 50‒60 years (87%), over 60 years (82%), and 30‒40 years (78%).
Eighty-seven per cent of the polled Russians said children's education/development is an important and priority expense item, which received top priority in Moscow (93%) and St. Petersburg (91%)
A plurality of respondents (80% on average in Russia) invest in their children's development/education.[1] According to the survey, the bulk of the money is being used to pay for sport clubs (22%) and creative groups or schools (15%). Foreign languages and tutors account for 12% of the family budget each, while extracurricular education consumes 11% of family budgets.
Furthermore, 48% of Russians claim they need to save money for their children's tuition. According to 43% of the respondents, it is worth thinking about it from the very birth of a child, 39% consider the issue since school, and 18% do that a few years before entering a university. The biggest money injections in children's education will be made by residents of St. Petersburg (91%), Yekaterinburg (67%), Moscow (66%) and Krasnoyarsk (61%).
According to the survey participants, the shortest path to a successful future is a technical or engineering degree (24% of respondents), one in IT, programming and computers (21%), medicine and biology (17%), economics, finance and management (13%), law and jurisprudence (10%), mathematics and natural sciences (8%), or the humanities (7%).
The opinion survey was conducted in August 2021 among respondents in 37 cities of Russia with 500,000+ people each, using a sample reflecting the sociodemographic profile of the city.
Appendix 1.
Percent of Russian residents saying their city is capable of providing quality contemporary education to succeed in life
|
Astrakhan
|
73%
|
Barnaul
|
73%
|
Vladivostok
|
75%
|
Volgograd
|
74%
|
Voronezh
|
75%
|
Ekaterinburg
|
76%
|
Izhevsk
|
73%
|
Irkutsk
|
73%
|
Kazan
|
80%
|
Kemerovo
|
76%
|
Kirov
|
74%
|
Krasnodar
|
80%
|
Krasnoyarsk
|
75%
|
Lipetsk
|
74%
|
Makhachkala
|
63%
|
Moscow
|
91%
|
Naberezhnye Chelny
|
78%
|
Nizhny Novgorod
|
75%
|
Novokuznetsk
|
76%
|
Novosibirsk
|
77%
|
Omsk
|
79%
|
Orenburg
|
72%
|
Penza
|
73%
|
Perm
|
73%
|
Rostov-on-Don
|
79%
|
Ryazan
|
77%
|
Samara
|
80%
|
St. Petersburg
|
91%
|
Saratov
|
73%
|
Togliatti
|
81%
|
Tomsk
|
71%
|
Tyumen
|
74%
|
Ulyanovsk
|
73%
|
Ufa
|
77%
|
Khabarovsk
|
76%
|
Chelyabinsk
|
75%
|
Yaroslavl
|
76%
Appendix 2.
Proportion of those investing in their children's development/education (group of respondents with children under 25 YO)
|
Astrakhan
|
74%
|
Barnaul
|
72%
|
Vladivostok
|
74%
|
Volgograd
|
73%
|
Voronezh
|
80%
|
Ekaterinburg
|
79%
|
Izhevsk
|
75%
|
Irkutsk
|
74%
|
Kazan
|
78%
|
Kemerovo
|
69%
|
Kirov
|
72%
|
Krasnodar
|
83%
|
Krasnoyarsk
|
75%
|
Lipetsk
|
77%
|
Makhachkala
|
75%
|
Moscow
|
88%
|
Naberezhnye Chelny
|
80%
|
Nizhny Novgorod
|
76%
|
Novokuznetsk
|
75%
|
Novosibirsk
|
81%
|
Omsk
|
72%
|
Orenburg
|
71%
|
Penza
|
79%
|
Perm
|
75%
|
Rostov-on-Don
|
85%
|
Ryazan
|
80%
|
Samara
|
77%
|
St. Petersburg
|
86%
|
Saratov
|
72%
|
Togliatti
|
81%
|
Tomsk
|
67%
|
Tyumen
|
79%
|
Ulyanovsk
|
74%
|
Ufa
|
76%
|
Khabarovsk
|
69%
|
Chelyabinsk
|
78%
|
Yaroslavl
|
77%
Appendix 3.
Respondents agreeing that children's education/development is a vital and priority expense item for a family
[1]
|
Astrakhan
|
82%
|
Barnaul
|
76%
|
Vladivostok
|
76%
|
Volgograd
|
85%
|
Voronezh
|
87%
|
Ekaterinburg
|
85%
|
Izhevsk
|
86%
|
Irkutsk
|
77%
|
Kazan
|
86%
|
Kemerovo
|
80%
|
Kirov
|
84%
|
Krasnodar
|
86%
|
Krasnoyarsk
|
80%
|
Lipetsk
|
88%
|
Makhachkala
|
70%
|
Moscow
|
93%
|
Naberezhnye Chelny
|
85%
|
Nizhny Novgorod
|
88%
|
Novokuznetsk
|
80%
|
Novosibirsk
|
78%
|
Omsk
|
82%
|
Orenburg
|
84%
|
Penza
|
85%
|
Perm
|
85%
|
Rostov-on-Don
|
86%
|
Ryazan
|
89%
|
Samara
|
89%
|
St. Petersburg
|
91%
|
Saratov
|
84%
|
Togliatti
|
88%
|
Tomsk
|
79%
|
Tyumen
|
83%
|
Ulyanovsk
|
84%
|
Ufa
|
85%
|
Khabarovsk
|
76%
|
Chelyabinsk
|
84%
|
Yaroslavl
|
89%
The group with children under 25 years old.
Disclaimer
Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:21:11 UTC.