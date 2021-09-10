Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Most Russian families of high opinion about quality of local education

09/10/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seventy-eight per cent of Russian families fully or mostly agree that their cities provide quality contemporary education that is enough to achieve success in life, Sber life insurance found in a survey ahead of the new academic year. Moscow and St. Petersburg emerged on top of the ranking with 91% each.

Some other leaders are: Togliatti (81%), Kazan, Krasnodar, and Samara (80% each), Rostov-on-Don and Omsk (79% each), and Naberazhniye Chelny (78%). Women are of a better opinion about the local college education (80% vs 77%). The age groups that gave the best grades to education in Russian cities are: 50‒60 years (87%), over 60 years (82%), and 30‒40 years (78%).

Eighty-seven per cent of the polled Russians said children's education/development is an important and priority expense item, which received top priority in Moscow (93%) and St. Petersburg (91%)

A plurality of respondents (80% on average in Russia) invest in their children's development/education.[1] According to the survey, the bulk of the money is being used to pay for sport clubs (22%) and creative groups or schools (15%). Foreign languages and tutors account for 12% of the family budget each, while extracurricular education consumes 11% of family budgets.

Furthermore, 48% of Russians claim they need to save money for their children's tuition. According to 43% of the respondents, it is worth thinking about it from the very birth of a child, 39% consider the issue since school, and 18% do that a few years before entering a university. The biggest money injections in children's education will be made by residents of St. Petersburg (91%), Yekaterinburg (67%), Moscow (66%) and Krasnoyarsk (61%).

According to the survey participants, the shortest path to a successful future is a technical or engineering degree (24% of respondents), one in IT, programming and computers (21%), medicine and biology (17%), economics, finance and management (13%), law and jurisprudence (10%), mathematics and natural sciences (8%), or the humanities (7%).

The opinion survey was conducted in August 2021 among respondents in 37 cities of Russia with 500,000+ people each, using a sample reflecting the sociodemographic profile of the city.

Appendix 1.

Percent of Russian residents saying their city is capable of providing quality contemporary education to succeed in life

Astrakhan

73%

Barnaul

73%

Vladivostok

75%

Volgograd

74%

Voronezh

75%

Ekaterinburg

76%

Izhevsk

73%

Irkutsk

73%

Kazan

80%

Kemerovo

76%

Kirov

74%

Krasnodar

80%

Krasnoyarsk

75%

Lipetsk

74%

Makhachkala

63%

Moscow

91%

Naberezhnye Chelny

78%

Nizhny Novgorod

75%

Novokuznetsk

76%

Novosibirsk

77%

Omsk

79%

Orenburg

72%

Penza

73%

Perm

73%

Rostov-on-Don

79%

Ryazan

77%

Samara

80%

St. Petersburg

91%

Saratov

73%

Togliatti

81%

Tomsk

71%

Tyumen

74%

Ulyanovsk

73%

Ufa

77%

Khabarovsk

76%

Chelyabinsk

75%

Yaroslavl

76%

Appendix 2.

Proportion of those investing in their children's development/education (group of respondents with children under 25 YO)

Astrakhan

74%

Barnaul

72%

Vladivostok

74%

Volgograd

73%

Voronezh

80%

Ekaterinburg

79%

Izhevsk

75%

Irkutsk

74%

Kazan

78%

Kemerovo

69%

Kirov

72%

Krasnodar

83%

Krasnoyarsk

75%

Lipetsk

77%

Makhachkala

75%

Moscow

88%

Naberezhnye Chelny

80%

Nizhny Novgorod

76%

Novokuznetsk

75%

Novosibirsk

81%

Omsk

72%

Orenburg

71%

Penza

79%

Perm

75%

Rostov-on-Don

85%

Ryazan

80%

Samara

77%

St. Petersburg

86%

Saratov

72%

Togliatti

81%

Tomsk

67%

Tyumen

79%

Ulyanovsk

74%

Ufa

76%

Khabarovsk

69%

Chelyabinsk

78%

Yaroslavl

77%

Appendix 3.

Respondents agreeing that children's education/development is a vital and priority expense item for a family

Astrakhan

82%

Barnaul

76%

Vladivostok

76%

Volgograd

85%

Voronezh

87%

Ekaterinburg

85%

Izhevsk

86%

Irkutsk

77%

Kazan

86%

Kemerovo

80%

Kirov

84%

Krasnodar

86%

Krasnoyarsk

80%

Lipetsk

88%

Makhachkala

70%

Moscow

93%

Naberezhnye Chelny

85%

Nizhny Novgorod

88%

Novokuznetsk

80%

Novosibirsk

78%

Omsk

82%

Orenburg

84%

Penza

85%

Perm

85%

Rostov-on-Don

86%

Ryazan

89%

Samara

89%

St. Petersburg

91%

Saratov

84%

Togliatti

88%

Tomsk

79%

Tyumen

83%

Ulyanovsk

84%

Ufa

85%

Khabarovsk

76%

Chelyabinsk

84%

Yaroslavl

89%

[1]The group with children under 25 years old.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
05:22aPJSC SBERBANK : Most Russian families of high opinion about quality of local edu..
PU
05:22aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber credits presidential payments via PFR adding presents and d..
PU
03:55aUNITED RUSAL INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JO : Russia's Rusal repays 27 bln rbls in debt..
RE
03:01aRussia's rusal says pays down part of 27 billion ruble sberbank loan
RE
09/09PJSC SBERBANK : Sber presents SberVox AI solution for dialogue with audiences
PU
09/09PJSC SBERBANK : Sber offers exporters opportunity to save on currency control in..
PU
09/09PJSC SBERBANK : Residents of Russian Far East invest RUB 835 bn in Sber's life i..
PU
09/09PJSC SBERBANK : SberInsurance offers small and micro businesses comprehensive ri..
PU
09/09PJSC SBERBANK : Sber, Far East and Arctic Development Corporation and Sakhalin R..
PU
09/09PJSC SBERBANK : Residents of Russian Far East have signed 127,000+ risk insuranc..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 364 M 34 364 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 473 M 15 473 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,29x
Yield 2021 8,32%
Capitalization 7 376 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 327,55 RUB
Average target price 398,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK20.82%101 154
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.73%473 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.04%343 160
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.33%248 590
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.54%207 145
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.57%184 547