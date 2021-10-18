Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PJSC Sberbank : Most Russian regions ‘recover' after COVID-19

10/18/2021 | 08:44am EDT
Economic activity has reached its pre-pandemic level in most parts of Russia, SberCIB Investment Research said in a study presented during the 3rd Russian Islamic Economic Forum.

The 1H21 output in the basic sectors exceeded that over the same stretch in 2019 in 63 of 85 regions of Russia. Manufacturing had a decisive role in 22 regions. In 16 regions it was the construction industry, while in 13 more it was trade (including in St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Voronezh Region, and more).

Anton Struchenevsky, chief economist, SberCIB Investment Research:

"Chechnya has emerged as the fastest-growing part of Russia in the last two years. Its economy is mainly driven by the construction industry. The republic has completed the construction of Grozny Mall, a crystal-shaped transparent building in the form of a star. Another major construction site is Akhmat Tower, the highest tower in Europe, for which piles have already been footed. Also, this April, Chechnya saw a colossal increase in the export of equipment for the transportation of oil and petroleum products, which earned the region USD 324 bn."

Apart from Chechnya, the fastest-growing parts of Russia in 2020-21 are Tula Region, Moscow, Ingushetia, Tyumen Region (autonomous districts excluded), Penza Region, Moscow Region, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Yaroslavl Region, and Sevastopol.

The rise of the manufacturing industry is associated with the revival of exports in almost all parts of the country. In Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, natural gas production was the main economic driver against the background of higher natural gas demand in Europe. For Moscow, its pharmaceutical and food industries were vital when supporting the city's economy during one of the COVID-19 outbreaks. Construction helped to improve economic figures in the North Caucasus regions and Sevastopol.

Top 5 regions with highest economic growth in 2020-21

  1. Chechnya
  2. Tula Region
  3. Moscow
  4. Ingushetia
  5. Tyumen Region without its autonomous districts
Local economic activity is usually measured with the gross regional product (GRP), which Rosstat publishes. However, these statistical data are released only once a year and with a major delay. Therefore, for purposes of issuing the report, SberCIB economists calculated the output in the basic industries that is published for the entire country separately for each region. The basic industries include agriculture, mining, manufacturing, housing and utility services, trade, and construction.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 12:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
