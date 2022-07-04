Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-30
129.91 RUB   +3.76%
01:03aPJSC SBERBANK : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC provided an update on the restructuring process of the bonds issued by Nostrum Oil & Finance B.V.
PU
07/01Russian state companies hike salaries amid double-digit inflation
RE
07/01Swiss Financial Watchdog Authorizes Sberbank Switzerland to Settle Creditor Claims
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC provided an update on the restructuring process of the bonds issued by Nostrum Oil & Finance B.V.

07/04/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC provided an update on the restructuring process of the bonds issued by Nostrum Oil & Finance B.V.
04.07.22 10:50
/KASE, July 4, 2022/ - NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC (United Kingdom), whose shares are listed on the official list of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), provided KASE with a press release dated July 1, 2022, which reads as follows: beginning of quote Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Limited (LSE ticker: NOG) ("Nostrum" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), an independent oil and gas exploration and development company operating in the Pre-Caspian Basin, today discloses an update on the proposed restructuring (the "Restructuring") of the US$725 million Senior Notes (the "Restructuring"). The Company is currently disclosing details of the proposed restructuring (the "Restructuring") of the US$725m Senior Notes due July 2022 at 8.0% per annum and the US$400m Senior Notes due July 2022. The US$400 million 7.0% Senior Notes due February 2025 issued by Nostrum Oil & Finance B.V. (the "Issued Bonds"). As previously disclosed, the Restructuring was subject to the consent of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to (i) the issue of new shares and warrants (in order to partially redeem the Outstanding Notes) and (ii) a waiver by the Republic of Kazakhstan of its pre-emptive right to acquire them (the "Ministry of Energy Consent"). The consent of the Ministry of Energy was obtained today, which is the main requirement from the regulatory authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the completion of the Restructuring. The Company appreciates the support of its stakeholders and will continue to report on the progress of the Restructuring in due course. end of quote The full version of the press release is available on KASE website: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/GB_NTRM/gb_ntrm_relizs_010722.pdf - in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/GB_NTRM/gb_ntrm_relizs_010722_en.pdf - in English. [2022-07-04]

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 05:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
01:03aPJSC SBERBANK : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC provided an update on the restructuring process of t..
PU
07/01Russian state companies hike salaries amid double-digit inflation
RE
07/01Swiss Financial Watchdog Authorizes Sberbank Switzerland to Settle Creditor Claims
MT
07/01How Russia's war blindsided the world of ESG investing
RE
06/30Russian rouble rises; Gazprom shares plummet on no-dividends move
RE
06/29Swiss Trader New Stream Accuses Russia's Sberbank of Leading Siberian Refinery to Bankr..
MT
06/29Genevan Entrepreneur Eyeing Sberbank Switzerland
CI
06/28Russian parliament approves tax break for issuers of digital assets
RE
06/27Russia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time in Century
MT
06/24Russia sanctions force hundreds of thousands of retail investors to shift brokerages
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 848 B 51 663 M 51 663 M
Net income 2022 720 B 13 057 M 13 057 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 22,0%
Capitalization 2 917 B 52 921 M 52 921 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 129,91 RUB
Average target price 427,33 RUB
Spread / Average Target 229%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Taras Skvortsov Finance Director
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-55.76%52 921
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.98%334 971
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.06%254 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%243 464
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 173
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.05%158 104