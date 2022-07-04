PJSC Sberbank : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC provided an update on the restructuring process of the bonds issued by Nostrum Oil & Finance B.V.
07/04/2022 | 01:03am EDT
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC provided an update on the restructuring process of the bonds issued by Nostrum Oil & Finance B.V.
04.07.22 10:50
/KASE, July 4, 2022/ - NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC (United Kingdom), whose shares are listed on the official list of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), provided KASE with a press release dated July 1, 2022, which reads as follows: beginning of quote Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC Limited (LSE ticker: NOG) ("Nostrum" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), an independent oil and gas exploration and development company operating in the Pre-Caspian Basin, today discloses an update on the proposed restructuring (the "Restructuring") of the US$725 million Senior Notes (the "Restructuring"). The Company is currently disclosing details of the proposed restructuring (the "Restructuring") of the US$725m Senior Notes due July 2022 at 8.0% per annum and the US$400m Senior Notes due July 2022. The US$400 million 7.0% Senior Notes due February 2025 issued by Nostrum Oil & Finance B.V. (the "Issued Bonds"). As previously disclosed, the Restructuring was subject to the consent of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to (i) the issue of new shares and warrants (in order to partially redeem the Outstanding Notes) and (ii) a waiver by the Republic of Kazakhstan of its pre-emptive right to acquire them (the "Ministry of Energy Consent"). The consent of the Ministry of Energy was obtained today, which is the main requirement from the regulatory authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the completion of the Restructuring. The Company appreciates the support of its stakeholders and will continue to report on the progress of the Restructuring in due course. end of quote The full version of the press release is available on KASE website: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/GB_NTRM/gb_ntrm_relizs_010722.pdf - in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/GB_NTRM/gb_ntrm_relizs_010722_en.pdf - in English. [2022-07-04]