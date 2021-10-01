PJSC Sberbank : Natalya Zhuravlyova appointed acting director of Digital Educational Platforms

Sber announces the appointment of Development and Career Division Head Natalya Zhuravlyova as acting director of Digital Educational Platforms. Shortly, she is also assuming the responsibilities of acting CEO of OOO SberObrazovaniye (SberEducation Ltd.).

Natalya Zhuravlyova has about 10 years of experience as a Sber Group team member. In her office as a Vice Rector, she participated in the launch of the Sber Corporate University's first courses and opened School 21.

Lev Khasis, first deputy chairman of the executive board, Sberbank:

"Natalya is an experienced top executive who spearheaded large-scale and efficient initiatives at Sber geared toward employee training and the development of their talents. I am certain that she will help the team succeed in achieving their plans."