PJSC Sberbank : Nearly 40% of Russians do winter sports

In the run-up to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Sber subsidiary SberInsurance and the media holding Rambler&Co polled 10,000 people across Russia to find that 38% are engaged in winter sports. The most popular are cross-country and alpine skiing, 15% and 10% respectively. Ice-skating (7%), hockey (4%) and snowboarding (2%) are less popular.

Russians believe that the main goal of going in for sports is to stay fit (39%), have fun (26%) and relax emotionally (22%). Less commonly, physical activity is perceived as a way to spend time with friends and family (10%) or an opportunity to earn money (3%). Sixteen per cent of respondents exercise once a week, twice (10%), and three times or more often (12%).

At the same time, 62% of Russians admit that they still do sports several times during the winter; 37% would like to have the time to go skating this season and 24% would like to do cross-country skiing. As for the perennial question of what is better, skiing or snowboarding, skiing wins: 20% of Russians would like to go down the slope on skis, 11% on a board. Only 8% dream of trying hockey.

According to the survey, one in twenty (5%) Russians regularly participate in amateur and professional competitions, one in nine (11%) do it sometimes, three out of four (76%) respondents admit that although they have never participated in tournaments or cups, they would like to try.

Winter sports are not only about beauty and high speed. They also entail an increased risk of injury. The survey results prove that: 76% of Russians consider them dangerous, and 46% had experienced injuries while doing winter sports, and one in eleven (9%) had had several injuries.

Denis Kuzmin, director of Protective Insurance Products and Services, Sberbank:

"The survey that we conducted ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo showed that Russians like to watch the winter Games more than the summer ones, with the result being 31% versus 25%. Some respondents then said that they themselves do the sports that they watch. Sport is useful because it strengthens the body and facilitates an emotional recharge. However, winter sports are indeed the most traumatic. According to the survey, Russians believe that safety precautions (54%), luck (24%) and good equipment (19%) will allow them to protect themselves from damage. However, only insurance will help if the injury still could not be avoided."