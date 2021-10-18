PJSC Sberbank : Okko and Eksmo to premiere theatrical show at Gogol-center starring one Salute virtual assistant

Okko, a multimedia service in the Sber ecosystem, and the publishing house Eksmo are premiering the WRN Show 3.0, a theatrical/literature experiment, on the stage of Gogol-center on October 19. This will be the first offline performance with the virtual assistant Athena of the Salute Family by Sber. The movie version will be available exclusively for Okko subscribers.

WRN (or What to Read Next) is the book market's first literature show launched by the Eksmo publishing house. Directed by Kirill Vytoptov (the workshop of Pyotr Fomenko, Sovremennik, GITIS), the show has a plot relying on as many as nine art and non-fiction works - from Pelevin's all-new Transhumanism Inc. novel to Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family, a true story by Robert Kolker.

The event is timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of Fyodor Dostoevsky, with the main characters of The Idiot, Demons, and other famous novels by the classic writer involved in the performance. Gogol-center actors to perform the roles of Dostoevsky characters are Sergey Galakhov, Dmitry Vysotsky, Mikhail Timik, Svetlana Mamresheva, Olga Dobrina, Irina Teplukhova, and Julia Gomanyuk. Also taking part in the performance is Athena, a virtual assistant of the Salute family.

Dzhanik Faiziyev, general producer, Okko:

"A collaboration project combining theater, literature, and cinema, this is the first performance where Athena, a virtual assistant in the Salute family, will appear on the stage along with human actors. Experiments always expand horizons or prove the correctness of a current approach, so we will continue to experiment, seeking new genres and forms of cultural content."

The exclusive movie version of the WRN Show 3.0 will premiere on Okko this November, adding to the collection of, which opens access to theatrical performances, concerts, virtual tours, and other types of video content across Russia's leading cultural venues.