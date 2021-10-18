Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Okko and Eksmo to premiere theatrical show at Gogol-center starring one Salute virtual assistant

10/18/2021 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Okko, a multimedia service in the Sber ecosystem, and the publishing house Eksmo are premiering the WRN Show 3.0, a theatrical/literature experiment, on the stage of Gogol-center on October 19. This will be the first offline performance with the virtual assistant Athena of the Salute Family by Sber. The movie version will be available exclusively for Okko subscribers.

WRN (or What to Read Next) is the book market's first literature show launched by the Eksmo publishing house. Directed by Kirill Vytoptov (the workshop of Pyotr Fomenko, Sovremennik, GITIS), the show has a plot relying on as many as nine art and non-fiction works - from Pelevin's all-new Transhumanism Inc. novel to Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family, a true story by Robert Kolker.

The event is timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of Fyodor Dostoevsky, with the main characters of The Idiot, Demons, and other famous novels by the classic writer involved in the performance. Gogol-center actors to perform the roles of Dostoevsky characters are Sergey Galakhov, Dmitry Vysotsky, Mikhail Timik, Svetlana Mamresheva, Olga Dobrina, Irina Teplukhova, and Julia Gomanyuk. Also taking part in the performance is Athena, a virtual assistant of the Salute family.

Dzhanik Faiziyev, general producer, Okko:

"A collaboration project combining theater, literature, and cinema, this is the first performance where Athena, a virtual assistant in the Salute family, will appear on the stage along with human actors. Experiments always expand horizons or prove the correctness of a current approach, so we will continue to experiment, seeking new genres and forms of cultural content."

The exclusive movie version of the WRN Show 3.0 will premiere on Okko this November, adding to the collection of Art Online, which opens access to theatrical performances, concerts, virtual tours, and other types of video content across Russia's leading cultural venues.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 12:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
08:44aPJSC SBERBANK : Most Russian regions ‘recover' after COVID-19
PU
06:22aSBERINDEX AND PLATFORM OFD : online spending accounts for one-fifth of non-cash turnover i..
PU
06:22aPJSC SBERBANK : Sberbank and PJSC Rosseti sign agreement on information exchange
PU
06:22aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber rolls out mortgage with reduced rate for loans starting at RUB 6 mn
PU
06:22aHEALTHCARE 2.0 : the main healthcare digitalization trends
PU
06:22aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber improves Money Before Salary service
PU
10/15PJSC SBERBANK : Investors prefer commodity funds in September
PU
10/15PJSC SBERBANK : Sberbank Direct declared best online bank in Germany
PU
10/15PJSC SBERBANK : Sber presents platform for creation and management of online stores for en..
PU
10/15PJSC SBERBANK : Sber approves the Group-wide Corporate Governance Standards
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 499 B 35 068 M 35 068 M
Net income 2021 1 132 B 15 887 M 15 887 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,10x
Yield 2021 7,38%
Capitalization 8 363 B 118 B 117 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 371,40 RUB
Average target price 404,06 RUB
Spread / Average Target 8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK37.00%117 935
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.12%492 383
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.99%382 146
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%199 021
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.30%193 371
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.30%170 903