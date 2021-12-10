PJSC Sberbank : Olga Golodets speaks at plenary session during Congress of Young Scientists in Sochi

Deputy Chair of the Sberbank Executive Board Olga Golodets has addressed a plenary session during the Congress of Young Scientists being held in Sochi on December 8-10.

She said that the world was facing many challenges in different fields, and new technology that was developing exponentially helped to overcome them. The advancement of science facilitates the development of all areas of life at an even greater pace. Young researchers who will shape and implement advanced technologies have a key role in this, Olga Golodets emphasized. In the new reality, the current restrictions should be readdressed, and stakeholders need to develop programs and fields that accelerate the introduction of scientific designs.

Olga Golodets, deputy chair of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"The Year of Science and Technology is making the most important breakthrough - it improves the prestige of science. It shows the public what we have, attracts young people to make research effort, and builds resources in top priority fields. Today, any corporation that relies on technological solutions, of course, supports progress in science. This is of vital importance, as it facilitates the use of new technologies in processes and products in the near future.

"Sber has several divisions that work on artificial intelligence; Sber also has research laboratories, accelerators, and educational projects. Artificial intelligence underlies the vast majority of financial and non-financial processes and allows us to dramatically accelerate services for our clients."

During the Year of Science and Technology, Sber organized AI Journey and AI Journey Junior, created new laboratories in colleges and universities, and implemented other projects. On top of that, Sber founded its own research award in three categories: Life Science, Physical World, a Digital Universe.