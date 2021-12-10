Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Olga Golodets speaks at plenary session during Congress of Young Scientists in Sochi

12/10/2021 | 09:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deputy Chair of the Sberbank Executive Board Olga Golodets has addressed a plenary session during the Congress of Young Scientists being held in Sochi on December 8-10.

She said that the world was facing many challenges in different fields, and new technology that was developing exponentially helped to overcome them. The advancement of science facilitates the development of all areas of life at an even greater pace. Young researchers who will shape and implement advanced technologies have a key role in this, Olga Golodets emphasized. In the new reality, the current restrictions should be readdressed, and stakeholders need to develop programs and fields that accelerate the introduction of scientific designs.

Olga Golodets, deputy chair of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"The Year of Science and Technology is making the most important breakthrough - it improves the prestige of science. It shows the public what we have, attracts young people to make research effort, and builds resources in top priority fields. Today, any corporation that relies on technological solutions, of course, supports progress in science. This is of vital importance, as it facilitates the use of new technologies in processes and products in the near future.

"Sber has several divisions that work on artificial intelligence; Sber also has research laboratories, accelerators, and educational projects. Artificial intelligence underlies the vast majority of financial and non-financial processes and allows us to dramatically accelerate services for our clients."

During the Year of Science and Technology, Sber organized AI Journey and AI Journey Junior, created new laboratories in colleges and universities, and implemented other projects. On top of that, Sber founded its own research award in three categories: Life Science, Physical World, a Digital Universe.

The Year of Science and Technology and the Congress of Young Scientists as its part aim to involve the younger generation in scientific projects and processes. The Congress brings together representatives of leading scientific schools from different parts of Russia, scientific and educational organizations, authorities, industrial partners, outstanding leaders of domestic science, and, most importantly, young researchers, winners of grant competitions, students and schoolchildren with great research accomplishments.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 14:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
09:22aPJSC SBERBANK : Olga Golodets speaks at plenary session during Congress of Young Scientist..
PU
08:12aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber holds ESG risk summit for retail industry
PU
08:12aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber holds a session on the future of basic and applied sciences on Congre..
PU
05:12aPJSC SBERBANK : Sberbank complies with international Payment Card Industry Data Security S..
PU
03:42aPJSC SBERBANK : Lend, a new SberBank Online service
PU
03:42aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber connects Isource to SberBusiness Payments
PU
03:12aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber wins ten Time for Innovations Awards 2021
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : Sber presents Emojich, a model creating emojis using text descriptions wit..
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : Entries open for fourth batch of Sber500 international accelerator
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : RAS Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 516 B 34 243 M 34 243 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 17 140 M 17 140 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,25x
Yield 2021 9,81%
Capitalization 6 814 B 92 483 M 92 729 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 302,60 RUB
Average target price 437,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK7.55%92 483
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.28%474 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%211 014
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY64.65%198 126