PJSC Sberbank : Over 2,000 school students pass AI Olympiad qualifying round

The second stage of the Artificial Intelligence Academy's AI competition for schoolchildren organized by Sberbank Charitable Foundation Investment to the Future and NTContest has welcomed 2,371 contenders. Their scores were the highest in the mathematics and informatics qualifying rounds.

In the second stage, participants approach two machine learning tasks. Individual challenges include segmentation of handwritten text in photographs of school exercise books. The participants of the Olympiad work with photographs of lined sheets with handwritten text, develop an algorithm that can determine whether or not a pixel in an image is part of the text. The second task is for teams. While continuing their work with photographs of school exercise books, but they will have to teach the algorithm to recognize handwritten text.

Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"It is nice to see how enthusiastic the children are to take on very important challenges, which are not the simplest ones. Moving forward, most of the participants will become specialists who will develop the domestic IT industry. I wish those who have passed the qualifying round good luck, perseverance, and remain as ambitious as you are now - this will come in handy not only during this Olympiad, but throughout their professional career."

Pyotr Polozhevets, executive director, Sberbank Charitable Foundation Investment to the Future:

"The results of the handwriting recognition challenge are of great importance for improving the quality of tuition. They will somewhat facilitate the work of teachers when it comes to grading routine papers designed to practise skills and memorizing rules. They will allow you to personalize training and can be used to conduct in-depth analysis of the progress of an individual student, group, class, several classes or even the entire school."

A total of 7,109 students grades 7-11 from 80 regions of Russia and 13 foreign countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Ethiopia, Germany, Moldova, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Serbia, India, and Vietnam - signed up to participate in the Olympiad in 2021-2022, which is up 40% y-o-y, with one-third of them being girls.

Winners and honorees of the AI track will be able to take advantage of admission privileges in Russia's top universities. Recently, Lomonosov Moscow State University and St. Petersburg University have joined the list of schools to offer such privileges. According to the 2022 admission rules, applicants with high Olympiad scores will receive 100 points each in special disciplines upon admission to a number of high-tech faculties.

AI Olympiad finalists will be chosen in January, with the final round scheduled for the spring of 2022.

The Artificial Intelligence track of the National Technology Olympiad is being held for the third time. The competition is held in partnership with the Sberbank Charitable Foundation Investment to the Future and the support of Sber AI experts. This track became the Olympiad's second most popular one in 2020. To succeed, schoolchildren need to understand key algorithms and data structures, master basic machine learning tools, and program in Python. The basics of mathematical statistics, mathematical analysis, probability theory, and linear algebra will also be useful. All these are covered in the freeon machine learning and data science at the AI Academy for schoolchildren. During the competition, the country's leading AI experts will hold additional training webinars where participants can immerse into text recognition and receive feedback on the decisions they make.