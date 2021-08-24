Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
PJSC Sberbank : Paintings by Russian Cubo-Futurists appear on SberBank Online

08/24/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SberBank Online mobile app users will now be able to choose a welcome screen from a series of works by Russian Cubo-Futurists - Kazimir Malevich, Ivan Kliun, Aristarkh Lentulov, Olga Rozanova, and more. The collection of backgrounds was prepared by the bank in support of the opening of the exhibition 'Italian Futurism. From the Collection of Mattioli. Russian Cubo-Futurism. From the Russian Museum and Private Collections in Moscow' at St Michael's Castle. Sber is the general partner of the exhibition.

This is not Sber's first art-related project. Sberbank Online already has welcome screens featuring paintings from various eras, e.g., the 18th Century Paintings and Russian Classics collections, which were prepared in conjunction with the Tretyakov Gallery, masterpieces of French painting from the Hermitage's collection, the 2041 project, which consists of paintings about the future by young artists, and welcome screens with beloved animated characters from Soyuzmultfilm's treasury.

Over 1.5 million SberBank Online users have installed welcome screens. The Russian Classics pack drew the interest of 690,000 Sber clients, while 587,000 people showed interest in the 2041 project.

SberBank Online users will now have yet another option for welcome screens. The collection features works such as Kazimir Malevich's 'Perfected Portrait of Ivan Kliun' and 'The Aviator.' Unlike the famous 'Black Square,' both paintings are brightly colored and saturated, which is characteristic for the Futurists.

It is important to us that people enjoy using SberBank Online and that they find it pleasing to the eye. We have already released welcome screens for people who prefer classical paintings or contemporary art. Now there is something for early 20th century avant-garde art lovers. We would like to thank the State Russian Museum for working with us on this fascinating project.

Alexey Kruglov

Director of the Digital Platform Division, Sberbank

The exhibition 'Italian Futurism. From the Collection of Mattioli. Russian Cubo-Futurism. From the Russian Museum and Private Collections in Moscow' opened on July 15 at St Michael's Castle and can be viewed until October 4. Among the artists whose works are displayed are Natalia Goncharova, David Burliuk, Kazimir Malevich, Aristarkh Lentulov, Lyubov Popova, Olga Rozanova, Alexandra Exter, and other prominent figures in Russian avant-garde art. Twenty-six pieces by foreign artists from the Gianni Mattioli Collection are also displayed. The collection in this form was on long-term loan at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice from 1997 to 2016. The exhibition at the Russian Museum is the first time these paintings have left Italy to be displayed since then. After the exhibition in St Petersburg closes, the Mattioli Collection will become part of the Pinacoteca di Brera.

Futurism emerged in the early 20th century. In 1909, the Italian poet Filippo Tommaso Marinetti published 'Manifesto of Futurism,' in which he called on his contemporaries to reflect the quickening pace of life and industrialization as signs of a new era in their paintings.

The exhibition 'Italian Futurism. From the Collection of Mattioli. Russian Cubo-Futurism. From the Russian Museum and Private Collections in Moscow' is an important event. Preparing an exhibition in such extreme conditions is complicated, and so we are especially grateful to everyone who supported us and made the exhibition happen. This exhibition is a continuation of the cultural ties between Russia and Italy, which began long before Futurism and long before the Russian Museum.

Vladimir Gusev

Director, Russian Museum

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 12:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
