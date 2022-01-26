PJSC Sberbank : Pandemic raises the profile of the medical profession

Sberbank subsidiary Sberbank life insurance has discovered what field Russians would like to see their child working in. The survey showed that most respondents are inclined to think that medical, technical, and IT universities are the most promising in the context of current realities.

The prestige of the medical profession has risen against the backdrop of the pandemic. Among residents of Russian cities surveyed, 27.1% would recommend future university students apply to universities that train doctors and medical personnel. Residents of Barnaul, Krasnoyarsk, Lipetsk, Omsk, and Ulyanovsk are the most invested in the idea, with 41-44% of respondents choosing this answer. Kazan and Makhachkala (18% each) and Naberezhnye Chelny (13%) are the exception.

Technical professions are recommended to children by 17.8% of respondents, with this answer garnering over 20% of the votes in Kazan, Krasnoyarsk, Moscow, and Samara and under 9% in Kirov.

Another 17.1% of respondents think of programming and IT as a promising profession for their children. These professions are most popular in Omsk and Penza (over 35%) and were mentioned less in Volgograd, Kemerovo, Lipetsk, and Makhachkala (under 9%).

Future university students will have education-related professions suggested to them by 16.1% of Russian parents. Barnaul, Volgograd, Irkutsk, and Naberezhnye Chelny are among the cities where this answer was the most popular, while it was less popular in Vladivostok and Izhevsk.

Legal professions were popular with 15.4% of respondents, receiving 33% of votes in Barnaul and only 10% in Naberezhnye Chelny.

Igot Kobzar, CEO, Sberbank life insurance:

"Choosing a career is a big decision for which children are prepared from a young age. The most popular fields change over the years. While 20 years ago people studied law and accounting, the medical profession has since regained its prestige. Engineers and technicians are now in high demand. Due to the active digitalization of the economy, IT and programming-related professions are still promising. Parents have a lot of influence on who their children become. A lot of energy and money is spent on shaping a child's personality. It is important to have a safety net to help pay for education and the first steps in the child's chosen field. There are a number of ways to form this net today: e.g., endowment policies. An important benefit of endowment policies is that coverage lasts the entire term of the contract. When an insured event occurs, the insurance company makes a payment or starts saving independently for the client. If we are talking saving for your child's education, this is a great advantage, as the savings will be ready when the time comes for your child to set off for university."

When it comes to other professions, a mere 7% of respondents see their children working in finance and 6.2% see their children in the military. Biology is suggested by 5.9% of respondents, social sciences by 4.9%, and 19.5% chose the option "Other."

The study was conducted in 37 Russian cities with a population of over 500,000 on a sample reflecting the sociodemographic composition of the population.