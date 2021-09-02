PJSC Sberbank : Participants of NTI Contest's AI Olympiad to tackle problem on automatic handwriting recognition in notebooks

Students in grades 8-11 are now able to register for the Artificial Intelligence collaborative discipline by AI Academy for Teens and NTI Contest (previously the NTI Circle Movement Olympiad). The competition is being held in partnership with Sberbank Charitable Foundation Investment to the Future, with expert support from Sber AI.

The participants will solve a handwriting recognition problem using photos of student notebooks. This development area is of particular relevance for school education and EdTech and will free teachers of the routine task of checking handwritten work and homework.

NTI Contest's AI discipline will consist of several phases:

Registration is open until October 27.

September 27 to October 31: the pre-selection stage, where participants solve math and IT problems.

November 9, 2021, to January 10, 2022: solving the core problem on machine learning. The participants will need to segment text lines during the individual stage. Then, in teams, they will refine the algorithm so that it recognizes the text written on the lines.

The final will take place in spring 2022. For their final task, the participants will continue working on their project and attempt to scale it.

This is the third Artificial Intelligence-discipline NTI Contest. Last year, AI was the second most popular Olympiad discipline. The winners and runners-up will be given preferential treatment when applying to universities. The five top teams at the final will receive valuable prizes, a certificate for RUB 150,000-500,000, as well as an offer for a paid internship in the field of AI in the Sber ecosystem.

In order to succeed at the Olympiad, the students will need to know how to program in Python and have a good grasp of key algorithms, data structures, and the main machine learning tools. It would also be useful for them to know the basics of mathematical statistics, mathematical analysis, probability theory, and linear algebra.

All this knowledge is available in AI Academy for Teens' free online course on machine learning and data analysis. During the competition, there will also be additional webinars by the country's leading AI experts, at which the students will be able to delve into the topic of text recognition and receive feedback on their solutions.

In a matter of years, Sber has been able to create an efficient system for working with young talent in the field of AI. Any student with solid, good grades in math and IT at school has the opportunity to take our online courses for free, participate in the contest, make it to the final, and win an internship at a company in the Sber ecosystem. By the time they graduate, these students will have learned an in-demand profession. I would like to point out something else, too. I have spoken to several of the winners and runners-up of our competition. I am very glad that the attraction for them is not just career prospects, but also the opportunity to solve ambitious problems and create cutting-edge projects that are important for our country's technological development.

Alexander Vedyakhin

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

This is our third AI-discipline Olympiad, and it has already reached the stage where the kids are not only working on academic assignments for the competition - they are also tackling professional problems for adults. This year, the participants will try their hand at teaching machines to recognize handwritten text. These algorithms are very relevant for the field of education: e.g., they will facilitate quick, detailed, and objective analysis of progress at the level of the class, the school, or even individual students. This will open up opportunities for the further personalization of education. I wish the future participants patience, inspiration, and strength. Most importantly, I wish them victories that will help make their teachers' lives easier.

Pyotr Polozhevets