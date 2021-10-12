PJSC Sberbank : Portal DA to integrate information about Sber A e-bidding platform

Information about items on the Sber A e-bidding platform will be integrated into the Portal DA divestment service. Over 1,000 assets worth over RUB 15 bn are set to be listed on the platform by late 2021. The creation of a consolidated property showcase will allow Sber to significantly expand the number of assets for sale.

At the end of 2020, 44,200 auctions totaling RUB 136 bn were held on the Sber A platform, of which there were 356 procedures in the property segment for a total of RUB 13.5 bn. There are currently 10,000 assets worth RUB 315 bn listed on Portal DA. At the end of last year, over 2,500 assets worth over RUB 10 bn were sold. Portal DA expects to sell over 4,000 assets per year after the integration of Sber A assets.

By the end of this year, Portal DA will be offering full-cycle transaction support to its buyer clients. In particular, Sber subsidiary ABC's Bidding Agent service will allow any client to take part in the bidding, while the entire process of searching for an item, registration, and participation in the auction will be carried out by professionals from ABC. With the help of Sber A's electronic contract registration service, Portal DA users will be able to remotely register their ownership of real estate.

Maxim Degtyaryov, vice president, director of the Troubled Assets Department, Sberbank:

"Our goal is to combine an expansive pool of sellers and buyers on the collateral and non-core asset market. More than 2,000 sellers already list assets on Portal DA, and they have commended the service's convenience and ability to attract buyers. Integration with Sber A will allow clients to receive information about more assets for sale and will soon provide services that are currently missing, such as electronic registration of commercial real estate transactions."

Nikolay Andreev, CEO, Sber A:

"The proper and dynamic development of the ecosystem presents great opportunities both for the companies within it and for our customers.

"We can build on each other's strengths and create a product for the client that is more capable of meeting their needs.

"Creating a multi-level, comprehensive, market-leading electronic marketplace, a modern mobile app, or a quality loan product is no longer enough to be a market leader. Only by combining all these elements together can we create a process that has everything a customer might need to complete a transaction within it.

"This will have a positive impact on the satisfaction of buyer clients and the sales performance of owner clients selling their properties at auction."