PJSC Sberbank : Rate trimmed down to 0.01% under Sber-KVS partnership program

Sberbank and KVS have marketed an all-new mortgage program with a rate of 0.01% during the first 12 months. The exclusive offer applies to buyers of apartments in the Olympic quarters of YugTaun (Pushkinsky district, St. Petersburg), and Yasno.Yanino (a residential complex in Leningrad Region).

The new program combines mortgage subsidies from the developer and deferral of principal payments, which means that monthly payments can be minimized during the first year or two, client's choice. During the grace period, the client can pay interest only, without repaying the principle. Due to the developer, the rate is 0.01%

Mortgages with the rate of 0.01% during the first year are available in the framework of Family Mortgage and State Support 2020 programs. From the second year onward, the rate will be 4.7% and 5.85%, respectively. Family mortgages are available to parents who had their child born in 2018 or later and parents with children who have special needs. The borrowing limit is RUB 12 mn. All citizens of Russia are eligible for government-backed loans, but the latter are capped at RUB 3 mn.

Nikolay Vasyov, vice president, director of the DomClick Division, Sberbank:

"This is a unique program which is beneficial and convenient for buyers, especially for those who need to take advantage of mortgage offers during the construction stage and those who rent housing or are going to sell their apartment right after moving to a new one to repay the loan. This makes apartment purchases truly affordable."

Anzhelika Alshayeva, CEO, KVS:

"It is very important for us to ensure the affordability of housing in any market situation, including in the face of rising key rates and interest rates on loans. That is why we have developed a program to subsidize mortgages with a deferral of principal payments together with Sberbank. For some buyers, this may be the only way to purchase a home."