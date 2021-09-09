Log in
PJSC Sberbank : Residents of Russian Far East invest RUB 835 bn in Sber's life insurance endowment policies

09/09/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Residents of the Far East of Russia injected RUB 835 mn in life insurance endowment policies (LIEP) by Sberbank subsidiary Sber life insurance in 2021, First Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board Alexander Vedyakhin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Almost one-half of the inhabitants (44%) are under 45 years old, but some policies are still more popular among older generations. LIEP users in the Far East are on average younger than Russians throughout the country. The average amount life insurance endowment policy takers in the Russian Far East expect to save for future needs increased up to RUB 900,000 this year.

The biggest 2021 LIEP contributions were made in Khabarovsk Territory (20% of all contributions), Primorye Territory (19%), and Yakutia (14%).

Family Asset emerged as this year's most popular LIEP, accounting for 61% of all contributions. The policy allows you to manage finances to support loved ones in the future and build savings for children by the time they reach a certain age. It also provides insurance coverage for the duration of the contract. This program is more often chosen by women (51%). Forty-three per cent of policyholders are under 45 years old. The number of people over 55 who save money through the program doubled in 2021.

Ticket to the Future accounted for 12% of the investments Far Eastern residents made into LIEPs in 2021, with one in five of those taking out a life insurance endowment policy at Sber opting for the program. The policy allows you to build capital to pay for tuition or leave an inheritance, use insurance coverage for an adult or a child, and also enjoy a service letting you pick children's educational services. Women choose the program in 87% of cases; year to date, young parents under 35 years old bought 40% of policies and 43% accounted for parents aged 36-45.

Since the beginning of the year, residents of the Far East have injected RUB 71 mn into Like a Salary, a life insurance endowment policy letting you create a cash reserve and then receive monthly rental payments (lifelong ones or during the period specified in the contract). If an insured event occurs, the insurance company makes payouts or fully repays the premiums. As was the case in 2020, this program is most popular among clients over 56 years old (76% of all contracts). Sixty-three per cent of policy takers are women.

All of Sber life insurance LIEPs can be used to build financial reserves for various purposes. Clients of the insurance company save up for tuition, inheritance purposes, large purchases, and retirement. As a rule, life insurance endowment policy takers accumulate savings for 6-10 years, with one in five choosing longer-term strategies of 16 years or higher.

In 2021, residents of the Far East of Russia keep investing in alternative savings instruments, including in endowment life insurance. Some of LIEP upsides are: the legal protection of capital, the ability to receive a tax deduction and save up bit by bit, in contributions from 1,400 rubles. The goals of savings can be different: build a rainy day fund to pass it on to children, protect your capital, retirement, tuition payments for children, etc. The average amount that Far Eastern clients who took out LIEPs plan to accumulate has increased by 100,000 in 2021, to reach RUB 900,000.

Alexander Vedyakhin

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 15:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
