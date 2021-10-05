PJSC Sberbank : Sber Asset Management launches Savings exchange-traded fund

Sber Asset Management has launched Savings[1], a new exchange-traded mutual fund (ETMF). The fund will comprise money market instruments, the lowest-risk instruments on the stock market.

Money market instruments will interest those who would like to multiply their funds in addition to preserving them. Short-term investments are behind the bulk of the interest in these instruments, which are the most resistant to stock market fluctuations.

Repo transactions with a central counterparty with government bonds (OFZ) and clearing participation certificates (CPC) will be used to generate income for fund shareholders. The transactions involve the purchase of securities with the obligation to sell them back at a predetermined price after a certain period of time, which makes it possible to protect them from a possible decline in value for the duration of possession.

The income from repo transactions is reinvested in the fund, which increases the value of its net assets. The National Clearing Center, part of the MOEX group, plays the role of the central counterparty and guarantees execution of transactions under the conditions specified. A CPC is a non-equity security issued by the National Clearing Center in exchange for assets contributed to the property pool by a clearing participant: e.g., it is possible to deposit cash (euros, US dollars, Russian rubles) and bonds (OFZs, corporate bonds, Eurobonds).

The fund targets the yield level that corresponds to the RUSFAR (Russian Secured Funding Average Rate[2]) level. This indicator calculates the average rate on repo transactions with the central counterparty using clearing participation certificates.

Evgeny Zaitsev, CEO, Sber Asset Management:

"The Savings exchange-traded fund provides investors with an opportunity to place their money in a fund for a short term and receive potential revenue that is higher than inflation or deposit rates. Interest rates and return on money market instruments are lower than they are on long-term bonds or shares. At the same time, they are virtually unaffected by fluctuations on the stock market. Furthermore, the repurchase price is agreed beforehand for short-term repo transactions. That is why the new exchange-traded fund suits clients who wish to place available funds that they may need at any moment. With the help of Sber's range of exchange-traded funds, our clients can build and diversify their investment portfolio not only in terms of types of investment instruments, risk levels, or geography, but also with regard to the investment horizon. This ensures maximum freedom and efficiency when it comes to managing your finances."

The terms of investment for the new Sber - Savings ETMF allow clients to purchase one or more shares, with the price per share starting at RUB 10. The total commission and expenses will not exceed 0.5% and are already included in the share price:

management fee (0.2% of NAV)

fees for the specialized depositary, registrar, auditor (no more than 0.1% of NAV per year)

miscellaneous expenses (no more than 0.2% of NAV per year).

An additional advantage of the ETMF is the possibility of exempting the shareholder from income tax. This condition applies if the shares have been in the possession of the shareholder for over three years and are selling for a higher price than at purchase. The maximum revenue exempted from taxation is RUB 3 mn per year.

To start investing, simply open a brokerage account, transfer a given amount to the account, and select SBMM ETF when instructing your broker to purchase shares.

[1] Sber - Savings ETMF for market financial instruments.

