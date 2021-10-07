Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Sber and Mail.ru Group provide RUB 12.2bn in business development funding to the O2O JV

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The O2O joint venture focused on transportation and food between Sber and Mail.ru Group has been provided with an additional RUB 12.2bn in financing from both of the partners, which contributed equal amounts.

The shareholders are pleased with the progress made by the O2O JV since its formation in December 2019, with its GMV rising from RUB 3.4bn (gross) in Q4 2019 to RUB 45.1bn (gross) in Q2 2021 (>13x), including the 1.8x YoY increase delivered in Q2 2021. Given the expanded perimeter of the JV in 2020, along with the structural changes and penetration pull-forward seen in light of the pandemic partners recognize the materially higher overall market opportunity. Extra funding is to be used for further advancement of the O2O JV assets, including around technology and new hires, to drive sustainable growth and continue to unlock new market opportunities within e-grocery in particular.

The new funding in the amount of RUB 12.2bn in total is being provided in the form of equity. Thus, the total investment provided by Sber and Mail.ru Group into the JV amounted to about RUB 43bn in 2021, split equally. Although the JV remains in active investment phase, shareholders are focused on both, growth and unit economics. The break-even across the main assets is anticipated within the coming two-three years.

Following the additional funding Sber and Mail.ru Group will continue to have equal stakes in the JV of 45.01% each with the rest to be potentially allocated for the long-term motivation program to incentivize the O2O platform's employees.

Perimeter of the O2O JV consists of the following assets:

  • Food-tech: Delivery Club (98%), Samokat (85%), Local Kitchen (85%), r_keeper (99%) and Performance Group (25%)
  • Mobility: Citymobil (97%), Citydrive (former YouDrive) (77%) and 2GIS (3%)

Andrey Vanin, senior vice president, head of the Directorate for Ecosystem Development, Sber; chairman of the O2O Board of Directors:

"This December, our joint venture turns two, and as the performance of its member companies shows, the decision to create a joint venture in foodtech and urban mobility was a strategically sound one. We accurately predicted the trend and invested in breakthrough industries in a timely manner, combining our competencies, resources, and efforts. Since the market is still far from saturated, we have decided on a new round of financing. This investment will help us strengthen our position in the food and grocery delivery, as well as taxi and carsharing markets. By making our JV services faster and more convenient, technologically advanced, and intuitive, we will be able to provide our clients with new opportunities."

Boris Dobrodeev, CEO (Russia), Mail.ru Group:

"Our long standing strategic focus on the O2O market remains the same. The commitment of both main shareholders to build a leading local O2O player remains firmly in place. The pandemic has accelerated the ongoing structural changes and hence opened a much larger addressable market and with it growth and new areas of opportunity. In particular the long-standing cultural barrier around ways to consume food has largely been removed and users rightly are looking for the best possible speed and convenience around related delivery. We intend to remain at the forefront of this market. Importance of safe and convenient way of moving around has also risen. Additional funding puts us in position to take advantage of the multiple extraordinary growth opportunities we recognize and want to exploit within the space with our partnership able to act quickly and be well-positioned for further market share gains and even deeper technological development".

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
02:07aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber and Mail.ru Group provide RUB 12.2bn in business development funding ..
PU
10/06PJSC SBERBANK : New season of Digital Garden by SberFirst and Visa dedicated to hospitalit..
PU
10/06PJSC SBERBANK : First deal with prior apartment reservation on DomClick closed in Russia
PU
10/06PJSC SBERBANK : Mutual fund assigned ESG rating by agency accredited by Bank of Russia for..
PU
10/06TRACKINSIGHT : Surging fossil fuel prices lifts Russian shares to record highs
TI
10/06PJSC SBERBANK : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 36008RMFS with fixed int..
PU
10/06PJSC SBERBANK : 40% of Russians buy insurance
PU
10/06PJSC SBERBANK : Sberbank reports 20% increase in mortgage lending in Russia
PU
10/06PJSC SBERBANK : Russian airports among Top 5 fastest recovering European hubs
PU
10/06PJSC SBERBANK : Domestic air traffic to top pre-COVID figures in 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 501 B 34 575 M 34 575 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 569 M 15 569 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,96x
Yield 2021 7,52%
Capitalization 8 167 B 113 B 113 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 362,71 RUB
Average target price 399,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK33.79%112 631
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.73%503 982
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.96%372 107
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%242 971
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.62%196 943
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%196 224