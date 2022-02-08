Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Sber and Nizhny Novgorod government complete piloting standard regional ESG model

02/08/2022 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The decision to design a regional ESG model for Nizhny Novgorod Region was made by Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board Herman Gref and Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin.

Sber and the government of Nizhny Novgorod Region have been working hard to pilot the regional ESG model since August 2021: the state of the region was diagnosed through key ESG factors, strategic goals were formulated in ESG areas, and recommendations were developed for their implementation. The regional government will use the results of the pilot for further implementation in the region.

Sustainable development and the ESG agenda are an important part of Sber's Strategy 2023. The bank is currently deploying an integrated business model that aims to deliver positive social and environmental impacts while ensuring strong financial performance.

Sber is systematically working with local authorities in Russia to advance the ESG agenda. One of the elements of this work is the creation of a standard regional ESG model, which offers the regions an integrated approach to sustainable development issues, improves the investment attractiveness and the region's position in ESG rankings and ratings.

A typical regional ESG model:

  • evaluates the region across 22 key ESG factors, with each factor having quantitative and qualitative characteristics
  • identifies the strategic goals and priorities
  • includes 300+ practical recommendations in E, S, and G fields.

Tatiana Zavyalova, senior vice president for ESG, Sberbank:

"We have set ourselves the task of creating an applied ESG tool that every region could use. To do this, we teamed up with experts to analyze the records of the EU, Asia, U.S., Canada, Russia and other countries, as well as relevant ESG ratings. Having considered more than 200 indicators of regional development, we identified 22 ESG factors and 76 indicators of the highest relevance in Russia. Based on these indicators and in-depth interviews with regional departments, an ESG profile of the region is designed and priority development zones are identified. Then, recommendations are developed for these zones. For example, when it comes to the 'Comfortable living conditions' factor, we analyze several indexes, including the urban environment quality index, and the recommendations may include measures to develop a barrier-free environment. The set of recommendations will be individual for each region. We piloted the model in Nizhny Novgorod Region in close rapport with the regional government. I am sure that this experience will be sought-after in other parts of Russia."

Andrei Betin, deputy governor, Nizhny Novgorod Region:

"The transition to sustainable development in Russia as a whole is only possible if the sustainable development of all regions of the country is ensured. When it comes to one region, three areas of ESG can be united in a single strategic document. We plan to establish an ESG Competence Center in Nizhny Novgorod Region, which will organize educational programs, collect, analyze and implement the best sustainable development practices."

Part of the Volga Federal District and one of the largest and most densely populated industrial centers of Russia, Nizhny Novgorod Region is the most economically developed region of Russia. The pillars of the local industry are mechanical engineering and metallurgy, chemistry and petrochemistry, the defense industry, and the electric power industry. The region's economy is developing steadily. Nizhny Novgorod Region contributes 1.7% to the total GRP of Russian regions. In terms of the volume of manufactured products shipped by manufacturing enterprises, the region is among the top ten Russian regions (ranked 8th in 2021).

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
07:12aPJSC SBERBANK : Rate trimmed down to 0.01% under Sber-KVS partnership program
PU
07:12aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber and Nizhny Novgorod government complete piloting standard regional ES..
PU
05:52aPJSC SBERBANK : SberBox takes the lead in set-top box sales at M.Video-Eldorado for 2021
PU
05:52aPJSC SBERBANK : SberInsurance launches special Victory Insurance project
PU
05:42aSCHOOL 21 IN KAZAN : best IT companies in Russia and the region employ already 100+ studen..
PU
05:42aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber500 accelerator for IT entrepreneurs accepting entries
PU
02/07Rouble firms past 3-wk high vs dollar, Putin-Macron talks in focus
RE
02/07Sberbank's January Net Profit Jumps 16% on Loan Production Growth
MT
02/07PJSC SBERBANK : RAS Report
PU
02/07PJSC SBERBANK : SberBank releases Financial Highlights for January 2022 (under RAS, non-co..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 527 B 33 453 M 33 453 M
Net income 2021 1 260 B 16 680 M 16 680 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 27 355 M 27 355 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,46x
Yield 2021 11,3%
Capitalization 5 780 B 76 506 M 76 506 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 256,69 RUB
Average target price 429,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-12.54%76 506
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.66%450 653
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.04%391 856
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.00%254 887
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.40%222 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.42%206 710