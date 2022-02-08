PJSC Sberbank : Sber and Nizhny Novgorod government complete piloting standard regional ESG model

The decision to design a regional ESG model for Nizhny Novgorod Region was made by Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board Herman Gref and Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin.

Sber and the government of Nizhny Novgorod Region have been working hard to pilot the regional ESG model since August 2021: the state of the region was diagnosed through key ESG factors, strategic goals were formulated in ESG areas, and recommendations were developed for their implementation. The regional government will use the results of the pilot for further implementation in the region.

Sustainable development and the ESG agenda are an important part of Sber's Strategy 2023. The bank is currently deploying an integrated business model that aims to deliver positive social and environmental impacts while ensuring strong financial performance.

Sber is systematically working with local authorities in Russia to advance the ESG agenda. One of the elements of this work is the creation of a standard regional ESG model, which offers the regions an integrated approach to sustainable development issues, improves the investment attractiveness and the region's position in ESG rankings and ratings.

A typical regional ESG model:

evaluates the region across 22 key ESG factors, with each factor having quantitative and qualitative characteristics

identifies the strategic goals and priorities

includes 300+ practical recommendations in E, S, and G fields.

Tatiana Zavyalova, senior vice president for ESG, Sberbank:

"We have set ourselves the task of creating an applied ESG tool that every region could use. To do this, we teamed up with experts to analyze the records of the EU, Asia, U.S., Canada, Russia and other countries, as well as relevant ESG ratings. Having considered more than 200 indicators of regional development, we identified 22 ESG factors and 76 indicators of the highest relevance in Russia. Based on these indicators and in-depth interviews with regional departments, an ESG profile of the region is designed and priority development zones are identified. Then, recommendations are developed for these zones. For example, when it comes to the 'Comfortable living conditions' factor, we analyze several indexes, including the urban environment quality index, and the recommendations may include measures to develop a barrier-free environment. The set of recommendations will be individual for each region. We piloted the model in Nizhny Novgorod Region in close rapport with the regional government. I am sure that this experience will be sought-after in other parts of Russia."

Andrei Betin, deputy governor, Nizhny Novgorod Region:

"The transition to sustainable development in Russia as a whole is only possible if the sustainable development of all regions of the country is ensured. When it comes to one region, three areas of ESG can be united in a single strategic document. We plan to establish an ESG Competence Center in Nizhny Novgorod Region, which will organize educational programs, collect, analyze and implement the best sustainable development practices."

Part of the Volga Federal District and one of the largest and most densely populated industrial centers of Russia, Nizhny Novgorod Region is the most economically developed region of Russia. The pillars of the local industry are mechanical engineering and metallurgy, chemistry and petrochemistry, the defense industry, and the electric power industry. The region's economy is developing steadily. Nizhny Novgorod Region contributes 1.7% to the total GRP of Russian regions. In terms of the volume of manufactured products shipped by manufacturing enterprises, the region is among the top ten Russian regions (ranked 8th in 2021).