Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Sber and X5 Group discuss cooperation enhancement when developing ecosystem and digital products

02/21/2022 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber and X5 are in talks over an enhanced partnership, which will encompass mutual projects in e-commerce, data architecture management, cloud technology and artificial intelligence development, and the creation of virtual assistants.

When it comes to e-commerce, X5 will primarily focus on the development of instant grocery delivery services, while Perekrestok Vprok, an online hypermarket, might join Sber's e-commerce business and evolve within its ecosystem. In particular, this includes the SberMegaMarket marketplace.

The parties are currently negotiating. The results of the talks will be announced further.

Lev Khasis, first deputy chairman of the executive board, Sberbank:

"Sber and X5 Group have millions of customers in common, and we see a significant level of potential synergy in our cooperation, which I am certain will be mutually beneficial for both our companies and our clients. We are currently discussing the details of further collaboration, which will be based, inter alia, on cutting-edge technological solutions by Sber, including in the fields of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analysis, and virtual assistants."

Igor Shekhterman, CEO, X5 Group:

"Working on ecosystem and digital products with Sber, Russia's technology leader, will strengthen our expertise in this area and allow us to offer unique products and services to our customers at a faster pace. X5's focus on developing express delivery will enable us to compete in the digital race with the help of advanced infrastructure, scale, the strength of our network brands, and favorable terms for suppliers."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
10:41aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber and X5 Group discuss cooperation enhancement when developing ecosyste..
PU
10:20aRussian bank profits rose 47% to $2 billion in January
RE
08:51aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber launches self-inspection of collateral for corporate borrowers
PU
08:48aRussian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates
RE
08:41aPJSC SBERBANK : SBER EAPTEKA clients saved over RUB 100 mn thanks to SberSpasibo points in..
PU
07:19aU.S. HAS SANCTIONS PLAN FOR RUSSIA B : sources
RE
07:18aRouble sinks past 78 vs dollar, stocks plunge on Ukraine nerves
RE
03:15aRouble sinks past 78 vs dollar, stocks plunge on Ukraine nerves
RE
02:45aUS to Block Major Russian Banks If Ukraine Invasion Happens
MT
02/20Exclusive-U.S. plans to cut ties with targeted Russian banks if Ukraine is invaded - so..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 528 B 32 773 M 32 773 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 16 315 M 16 315 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 26 789 M 26 789 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,33x
Yield 2021 11,7%
Capitalization 5 607 B 72 680 M 72 680 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float -
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 249,00 RUB
Average target price 429,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-15.16%72 680
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.88%210 406