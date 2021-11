Sber announces the closing of the deal to sell 36% of shares in MF Technologies, which controls 57.3% of Mail.Ru Group Limited (VK) voting shares, to Gazprombank. MF Technologies is a joint venture with the mission to implement projects in the digital economy field. Attachments Original Link

