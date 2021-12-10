PJSC Sberbank : Sber connects Isource to SberBusiness Payments

AO Tsifrovye Zakupochnye Servisy (AO Digital Procurement Services, DPS) - a joint venture between Gazpromneft-Snabzhenie and Gazprombank's electronic procurement and auctions venue known as Isource - has joined SberBusiness Payments.
Isource is an innovation-driven technology platform powered by advanced digital tools and advanced smart services for supply chain management.
Thanks SberBusiness Payments, Sber's corporate clients working on Isource can pay for services quickly.
The standard invoicing and payments take up to three business days. Using SberBusiness Payments, you can pay another company in a few minutes, with business processes not pegged to banking days and receiving the paperwork. Payment notification is sent to the supplier at any time and day of the week, as soon as the customer pays for the purchase. All this shortens the terms of transactions and automates the processing of orders.
Anna Loevskaya, director of the Digital Corporate Bank Division, Sberbank:
"Our mission is to help Sberbank's corporate clients save time and resources amid routine tasks and operations, while guaranteeing the security of transactions. SberBusiness Payments fully meets these criteria: the service simplifies corporate procurements radically, offers various payment methods and is absolutely secure."
At the heart of SberBusiness Payments is SberBusinessAPI, one of the most secure and mature solutions on the Russian market in terms of the number of product methods (40+ products and 110 corporate services united by a single interface), the number of connection options, and the speed of work. The solution processes over 5 million technical queries every day, with 120,000 corporate clients using products and services integrated through SberBusinessAPI daily. The solution automates most of the financial transactions, helps companies avoid mistakes and save resources. You can find out more and send an application to join SberBusiness Payments on the website
