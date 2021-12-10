Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Sber connects Isource to SberBusiness Payments

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AO Tsifrovye Zakupochnye Servisy (AO Digital Procurement Services, DPS) - a joint venture between Gazpromneft-Snabzhenie and Gazprombank's electronic procurement and auctions venue known as Isource - has joined SberBusiness Payments.

Isource is an innovation-driven technology platform powered by advanced digital tools and advanced smart services for supply chain management.

Thanks SberBusiness Payments, Sber's corporate clients working on Isource can pay for services quickly.

The standard invoicing and payments take up to three business days. Using SberBusiness Payments, you can pay another company in a few minutes, with business processes not pegged to banking days and receiving the paperwork. Payment notification is sent to the supplier at any time and day of the week, as soon as the customer pays for the purchase. All this shortens the terms of transactions and automates the processing of orders.

Anna Loevskaya, director of the Digital Corporate Bank Division, Sberbank:

"Our mission is to help Sberbank's corporate clients save time and resources amid routine tasks and operations, while guaranteeing the security of transactions. SberBusiness Payments fully meets these criteria: the service simplifies corporate procurements radically, offers various payment methods and is absolutely secure."

At the heart of SberBusiness Payments is SberBusinessAPI, one of the most secure and mature solutions on the Russian market in terms of the number of product methods (40+ products and 110 corporate services united by a single interface), the number of connection options, and the speed of work. The solution processes over 5 million technical queries every day, with 120,000 corporate clients using products and services integrated through SberBusinessAPI daily. The solution automates most of the financial transactions, helps companies avoid mistakes and save resources. You can find out more and send an application to join SberBusiness Payments on the website.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
03:42aPJSC SBERBANK : Lend, a new SberBank Online service
PU
03:12aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber wins ten Time for Innovations Awards 2021
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : Sber presents Emojich, a model creating emojis using text descriptions wit..
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : Entries open for fourth batch of Sber500 international accelerator
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : RAS Report
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : Dorozhny warehouse complex in Rostov Region joins Sber Rental Business 3
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : On payments resulting from redemption of Government Savings Bonds 36004RMF..
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : Yuri Krestinsky on Sber's healthcare solutions
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : Coupon yield payment for Government Savings Bonds 36004RMFS with fixed int..
PU
12/09PJSC SBERBANK : UBI Global and District 2020 award honorable mention to Sber for its succe..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 516 B 34 135 M 34 135 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 17 085 M 17 085 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,25x
Yield 2021 9,81%
Capitalization 6 814 B 92 483 M 92 436 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 302,60 RUB
Average target price 437,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK7.55%92 483
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.28%474 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%211 014
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY64.65%198 126