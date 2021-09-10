Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber credits presidential payments via PFR adding presents and discounts from its ecosystem

09/10/2021 | 05:22am EDT
On September 2, Sberbank ensured the crediting of RUB 10,000 in accordance with Decree No. 486 the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin issued on August 24, 2021. The money was credited to clients receiving payments from the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation.

In addition to measures of state support, Sber had prepared gifts and discounts on services from ecosystem companies for the recipients of payments. All Sber clients who have received payments from the state will get additional gifts. Within 10 days after the payment is credited, they will receive:

  • a three-month SberPrime subscription for 1 ruble (after that, the monthly price of the subscription will be RUB 199)
  • gift certificates for RUB 1,000 on purchases with grocery and essential goods delivery service SberMarket and certificates for RUB 1,000 on the SberMegaMarket marketplace. These promo codes can be used to pay for up to 35% of what you buy with SberMarket and up to 50% of your shopping cart on SberMegaMarket
  • A RUB 250 promo code for SBER EAPTEKA purchases starting at RUB 1,000. This means, Sber is increasing the social payments to pensioners by over 20%.

The presidential payments to our retired clients have been a great responsibility for us. This is one of the biggest payments on record for us, in terms of the total amount, the number of recipients, and the timeframe.

Realizing how important this money is for our people, we have increased the capacity of our network significantly to operate without queues, paying maximum attention to customers. We raised the limits and provided the branches with enough cash, and made a decision to work until the last client across the country on September 2.

It was vital for us to ensure that the pensioners who come to branches for their money leave in a good mood. That is why we decided to gift them additional bonuses from our ecosystem. We are confident that our support for government payments will enjoy demand on behalf of our clients.

Herman Gref

CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

SberPrime is a single subscription to a range of services, including music streaming, an online cinema, taxi, food delivery, mobile communications.

The list of products SberMarket and SberMegaMarket offer is huge: food items, clothing, devices, and all other goods in multiple categories.

SBER EAPTEKA is a convenient online pharmacy and a reference system where you can find rare and popular medications online.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
