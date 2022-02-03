PJSC Sberbank : Sber helping 2.6 million entrepreneurs learn how to build a business

In Russia, 2.6 million entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals are signed up for educational courses developed in part by Sber.

BusinessClass was launched jointly with Google in 2016. The free online program provides a quality business education anywhere in Russia, enough to start a business or develop an existing one. All you need is access to the internet. More than 1 million people have completed or are currently studying in the program. It is important to note that 59% of existing entrepreneurs improve their businesses' commercial metrics after the program, including AOV, the number of clients, and the number of jobs. A survey of program graduates showed that their revenue increases by an average of 14% after graduation. Even more impressively, 14,000 new businesses have been created by BusinessClass graduates - 12% of students start their own business after graduation.

In January 2022, the platform launched "How to Make Money from Your Hobby," a course for freelancers and the self-employed, which already has 2,000 students. This is Russia's first comprehensive online course for the self-employed that takes into account the entire process: from coming up with an idea to implementation and promotion, as well as the economic nuances of doing business. It covers topics such as finance, strategy, marketing, and legal issues, with an emphasis on life hacks and practical solutions.

In 2021, Sber also launched "Social Entrepreneurship" on the BusinessClass platform, in conjunction with Google and the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO. The course uses specific examples to demonstrate how to ensure a business not only earns money, but also benefits people. The course's 10 video classes offer the best expertise in this area: experts, entrepreneurs, and investors share their experience resolving social issues while running a business. They talk about how to find a social component that will encourage business development, marketing and promotion, social capital, and how to gain access to impact investments.

In 2020, a free training course for young entrepreneurs aged 14 to 25 titled "Become an Entrepreneur. Z-Style Business" was launched with the support of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives. The course is useful for young people taking their first steps in the business world or just thinking about starting their own business. Over 6,000 young people have already completed the course.

Additionally, a training program for young entrepreneurs aged 14-20 was launched in Udmurtia in November 2021, with the support of Sber and the BusinessClass program and in conjunction with the government of the Udmurt Republic. Over 1,000 applications were submitted for the "Business School" project, and the best 20 were selected for training. The top prize was RUB 1 mn.

In 2012, Sberbank established Delovaya Sreda, a subsidiary whose mission was to develop entrepreneurship. For many years now, the company has been helping Russian entrepreneurs use knowledge and services to come up with an idea, launch their business, and find success. In 2018, together with the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, the company launched Dasreda.ru, an online platform featuring useful knowledge and services for businesses. Since then, 1.6 million users have registered on the online platform. Today the platform hosts around 1,600 pieces of instructional material: courses, articles, videos, and step-by-step instructions on starting and developing a business from current businesspeople, experts, and leaders in the edtech industry.

In early 2022, the platform launched a free course titled "How to Become an Individual Entrepreneur: A Beginner's Course" designed to answer most of the questions an entrepreneur has at the start of their business. The course will help entrepreneurs understand the forms required for business registration, choose the correct OKVED (Russian classification of economic activity codes) and taxation regime, come up with a business name, find suppliers and counterparties, and learn how to use cash registers for settlements with clients. The program consists of 10 lectures that take approximately 3.5 hours to complete online.

Delovaya Sreda not only offers online business education solutions; it also conducts face-to-face training for entrepreneurs ranging from two weeks to 14 months in Russia's regions. The longest program was the comprehensive "Best Service in Yamal" program, launched in October 2021 in collaboration with My Business, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District agency for investment development and entrepreneurship support. The aim of the project is to improve the quality of life of the local population on the Yamal Peninsula through better service by program participant businesses. By the end of 2022, 30 entrepreneurs in the region will have received the knowledge and tools needed to increase customer loyalty. They will become role models in the service sector for all entrepreneurs in the district. In order to assess the changes objectively, the program envisages sociological research and analysis of mapping service data.

In 2021, Delovaya Sreda and the Altai Krai My Business center conducted a pilot acceleration program for entrepreneurs titled "Marketplace Sales." The event was free for entrepreneurs. After the pilot, 80% of the participants reached the shelves of Russian marketplaces. In 2022, the program will scale up and take place in several Russian regions at once.

Delovaya Sreda also successfully completed three business accelerators in 2021, with over 1,900 school students participating. Upon conclusion of the programs, 78 teams had presented their projects at demo days and developed 60 product and service prototypes, with 20 teams making their first sales.

In 2022, in the framework of the national project "Small and Medium-sized Businesses and Support of Individual Entrepreneurial Initiatives," Delovaya Sreda plans to introduce a comprehensive system for the development of youth entrepreneurship in the regions. The involvement in entrepreneurial activities of young people aged 14 and over will be based on systematic promotion, in-depth project work, and local coordinators.

Herman Gref, CEO, chairman of the executive board, Sberbank:

"We have been collaborating successfully with our partner Google and providing free training for small business entrepreneurs nationwide. This spring, we are planning to launch a large-scale project featuring a series of training programs for young entrepreneurs on the basis of our subsidiary, Delovaya Sreda."