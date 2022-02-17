PJSC Sberbank : Sber is Russia's best employer

Sber has become Russia's best employer according to a ranking by HeadHunter: it was placed first among the largest companies and had the highest aggregate score at 126.4.

In the 2021 ranking, Sber showed growth and the highest scores in all three evaluation parameters: the level of development of the HR process, a job seeker survey, and the eNPS level. Most employees would recommend Sber to their friends and acquaintances as an attractive place to work.

The highest scorers in the ranking also included Sber ecosystem companies: 2GIS and Okko had the top spots in the large and medium-sized company category, while Rambler and SberMarketing made the top 10.

As of 2021, Sber has become one of Russia's most successful companies, with annual revenue surpassing RUB 1.2 tn and over 100 million retail and 3 million corporate clients using Sber's services today. Revenue from non-financial businesses in the Sber ecosystem tripled last year, while technological implementations and changes in the IT company market broke records, numbering over 1 million.

In 2021, Sber made a number of important changes to retain and strengthen its team of almost 300,000 people: it launched a share-based remuneration program for key executives, offered employees an unprecedented four pp reduction in mortgage rates, provided the opportunity to work from other regions, and introduced sabbaticals for personal plans and a psychological reset. All employees received a free SberPrime+ subscription.

Sber has a unique lifelong learning culture and a focus on expanding opportunities for career building and self-actualization. Its parent-child programs, family weekends, Green Marathon, and Save the Planet initiative are popular, while over 15,000 people are involved in volunteering.

In 2021, 23,000 employees completed retraining, acquired new skills, increased their value, and began working in a different, more relevant profession. Joint programs with universities prepared 60,000 students for topical professions in 2021.

Natalia Dudina, senior vice president, head of HR at Sber:

"Sber is a place where people mean something.We try to do everything we can to ensure that our employees prosper and have every opportunity for self-actualization.

"2021 has shown that we are moving in the right direction. Both our financial results and our employee engagement survey confirm this. We are pleased to have topped the ranking of the biggest employers. We value the opinions of our employees and those who want to join our team."

HeadHunter's Best Employer ranking is the largest in Russia in terms of the number of companies participating and the scope of the survey. In 2021, 1,900 companies applied, of which 783 were finalists. Seventy thousand job seekers cast their votes for the best employers, and 249,000 employees took the eNPS survey on the HeadHunter platform.