    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber launches new way to protect loved ones from scammers – "second hand" transaction confirmation

01/31/2022 | 06:50am EST
Sber is announcing the creation of a service for verifying transactions by loved ones. This service is one of a kind on the Russian market.

The point of the service is that the client's online transfers go through an assistant who approves or rejects them based on the purpose of the transaction before the bank executes them. If the assistant deems the transaction suspicious, they contact the client to clarify the situation and, if necessary, block the execution. Any one of the client's loved ones could serve as the assistant.

The service provided by the bank is a safeguard should a situation occur where a client transfers money to scammers under pressure. Usually, the client's relatives find out about the fraud retrospectively, when there is nothing they can do about it. Cases like this could be prevented if someone close to the client were able to reject the transfer.

The new service was developed in response to suggestions from clients who would like to protect their loved ones and elderly relatives from scammers.

The service is completely safe for clients. Firstly, the assistants have been verified by the bank. Secondly, the assistant does not have the right to initiate transactions for the client, they do not see account balances or receipts, and they can only check transaction details. Thirdly, the service does not override the bank's standard algorithms for verifying transactions.

The service can be activated in the SberBank Online mobile app. This requires the consent of both the client and their proxy. The assistant will receive notifications about transactions to be verified through the mobile app.

Stanislav Kuznetsov, deputy chairman of the executive board, Sberbank:

"Protecting our clients' funds is an absolute priority for Sber, which does all it can to help and equip its clients with the tools they need. Engaging someone close to the client to check the movement of funds is both a logical and a justified measure. The client-assistant pair will feel much more confident in difficult financial situations, where an additional level-headed assessment will help avoid unfortunate consequences."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 11:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 527 B 32 639 M 32 639 M
Net income 2021 1 260 B 16 273 M 16 273 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 26 688 M 26 688 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,47x
Yield 2021 11,3%
Capitalization 5 793 B 74 232 M 74 814 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-12.38%74 232
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%431 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%370 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%249 637
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%210 572
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 910