    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber named best retail bank by RETAIL FINANCE AWARDS for second year in a row

12/27/2021 | 09:57am EST
Sber received awards in three categories at the RETAIL FINANCE AWARDS, a prestigious global awards ceremony.

Sber won first place in the Best Retail Bank category for the second year in a row. The key to Sber's success this year was an increase in market share in deposits and loans, with Sber issuing record volumes of consumer, mortgage, and POS loans. Segments such as merchant acquiring and P2P transfers showed significant growth. The bank reached 104 million active retail customers, a 3% increase compared to the previous year. The monthly audience of the SberBank Online mobile app exceeded 73 million people (+10.3% in a year), with the app ranking fourth worldwide among financial apps.

There has also been great progress in the debit and credit card market, largely due to the launch of popular products such as SberCard Debit and SberCard Credit. SberCard Youth and SberCard Credit were recognized as the most profitable in Russia according to Frank Research Group. Card turnover using SberPay quadrupled in 2021.

Sber won silver in the Best Retail Financial Product category for its Money Before Payday project, a unique service that allows clients to borrow up to half of their salary from the bank in just a couple of minutes via the SberBank Online mobile app at the very attractive price of just RUB 10-20 for every RUB 1,000. The short term (up to 1 month) and favorable cost of the new product allow customers to manage their financial flows better and ensure their debt burden is lower in the long term.

Sber was also praised by the jury in the Best Social Project category for applying an AI model in the Pet Under Protection insurance product in the SberBank Online mobile app.

Sber taught a neural network to distinguish similar-looking animals by certain features of their faces. AI makes it possible to find differences between animals of the same species as accurately as possible. At the moment, the quality of comparison for the faces of two pets is 94% for dogs and 84% for cats.

The RETAIL FINANCE AWARDS is the most significant and reputable award ceremony in the world of retail finance, established in 2007 by the iconic banking magazine Retail Finance, the first specialized analytical publication in Russia and the CIS.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 14:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 515 B 34 225 M 34 225 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 17 131 M 17 131 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 28 121 M 28 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,11x
Yield 2021 9,90%
Capitalization 6 617 B 89 829 M 90 034 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 293,85 RUB
Average target price 440,93 RUB
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK8.39%89 829
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.76%464 745
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.55%363 537
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%245 626
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.45%197 817
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%192 823