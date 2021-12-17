Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PJSC Sberbank : Sber named world's best bank for its use of AI in trade finance

12/17/2021 | 06:39am EST
Global Finance has named the World's Best Trade Finance Providers, with Sberbank recognized as the global winner in the category Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Trade Finance.

The jury of the award commended Sber's online recommendations on secure payments. When drawing up a payment order, artificial intelligence analyzes data about the client, payment and supplier in real time. Based on the results of this analysis, AI makes recommendations on the use of a letter of credit in settlements to mitigate transaction risks. The whole process takes a split second, and the client can immediately open a letter of credit in the SberBusiness online banking.

Evgeny Kravchenko, senior managing director, director of Trade Finance, Sberbank:

"The World's Best Trade Finance Providers is the Oscar in trade finance. Sber leverages a unique AI expertise - having accumulated a colossal amount of data, we use the best algorithms and an IT platform. All this empowers us to create high-tech effective solutions, with maximized customization to meet the needs of clients who require trade finance products. We are pleased to see that these solutions are gaining worldwide recognition."

Global Finance is a respected international financial and banking magazine, one of the oldest ones. Its staff and experts analyze operations of financial institutions all around the world, recognizing the best ones for their specific metrics or all the services put together. Sberbank has been a Global Finance Awards honoree in different categories many times over the last few years.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 515 B 34 104 M 34 104 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 17 071 M 17 071 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 28 021 M 28 021 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,19x
Yield 2021 9,75%
Capitalization 6 723 B 91 280 M 91 151 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 298,55 RUB
Average target price 440,93 RUB
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK10.13%91 280
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.29%474 054
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION48.47%368 284
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%242 981
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.50%202 861
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.16%200 558