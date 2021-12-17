PJSC Sberbank : Sber named world's best bank for its use of AI in trade finance

Global Finance has named the World's Best Trade Finance Providers, with Sberbank recognized as the global winner in the category Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Trade Finance.

The jury of the award commended Sber's online recommendations on secure payments. When drawing up a payment order, artificial intelligence analyzes data about the client, payment and supplier in real time. Based on the results of this analysis, AI makes recommendations on the use of a letter of credit in settlements to mitigate transaction risks. The whole process takes a split second, and the client can immediately open a letter of credit in the SberBusiness online banking.

Evgeny Kravchenko, senior managing director, director of Trade Finance, Sberbank:

"The World's Best Trade Finance Providers is the Oscar in trade finance. Sber leverages a unique AI expertise - having accumulated a colossal amount of data, we use the best algorithms and an IT platform. All this empowers us to create high-tech effective solutions, with maximized customization to meet the needs of clients who require trade finance products. We are pleased to see that these solutions are gaining worldwide recognition."