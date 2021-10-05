PJSC Sberbank : Sber offers SberPrime subscription to payroll clients for 1 ruble

All Russians with SberBank payroll cards can activate a three-month SberPrime subscription for just one ruble.

SberPrime unlocks the best deals of the Sber ecosystem and its services such as VoD, music streaming, ride hailing, food tech, doctor consultations, and many more.

A subscription requires activation via the SberBank Online mobile app. To do that, choose SberPrime in the Services section on the home screen and then go to SberPrime. Promo for Payroll Customers.

After activating SberPrime, payroll clients will receive a text message or a push notification in SberBank Online within two days. Containing a single promo code, the message entitles users to a discount of RUB 300 in two services of the Sber ecosystem, SberMarket and SBER EAPTEKA. The promo code applies to purchases over RUB 1,500.

To take advantage of the discount at SberMarket and SBER EAPTEKA, copy the promo code and activate it when placing your order via partners' websites or mobile apps.

The promo code only works for new clients who have never purchased anything from the two companies before. SberMarket and SBER EAPTEKA deliveries are free with a SberPrime subscription.

Ekaterina Gartseva, director of Social and Payroll Solutions, Sberbank:

"Being a Sber payroll client pays. Our payroll customers already have some advantages when using the bank's services. For instance, they can take out several types of loans on better terms. Now we are opening new opportunities for payroll clients to address a wide variety of issues quickly and profitably using SberPrime subscriptions and ecosystem services."