  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Sberbank
  News
  Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 10/04
346 RUB   +2.71%
04:32aSBERINDEX : GDP down 0.4% in September
PU
04:32aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber cuts mortgage refinance rates for borrowers using other loans
PU
10/04FTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Weak US Opening
DJ
PJSC Sberbank : Sber offers SberPrime subscription to payroll clients for 1 ruble

10/05/2021 | 09:49am EDT
All Russians with SberBank payroll cards can activate a three-month SberPrime subscription for just one ruble.

SberPrime unlocks the best deals of the Sber ecosystem and its services such as VoD, music streaming, ride hailing, food tech, doctor consultations, and many more.

A subscription requires activation via the SberBank Online mobile app. To do that, choose SberPrime in the Services section on the home screen and then go to SberPrime. Promo for Payroll Customers.

After activating SberPrime, payroll clients will receive a text message or a push notification in SberBank Online within two days. Containing a single promo code, the message entitles users to a discount of RUB 300 in two services of the Sber ecosystem, SberMarket and SBER EAPTEKA. The promo code applies to purchases over RUB 1,500.

To take advantage of the discount at SberMarket and SBER EAPTEKA, copy the promo code and activate it when placing your order via partners' websites or mobile apps.

The promo code only works for new clients who have never purchased anything from the two companies before. SberMarket and SBER EAPTEKA deliveries are free with a SberPrime subscription.

Ekaterina Gartseva, director of Social and Payroll Solutions, Sberbank:

"Being a Sber payroll client pays. Our payroll customers already have some advantages when using the bank's services. For instance, they can take out several types of loans on better terms. Now we are opening new opportunities for payroll clients to address a wide variety of issues quickly and profitably using SberPrime subscriptions and ecosystem services."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 501 B 34 480 M 34 480 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 526 M 15 526 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,64x
Yield 2021 7,88%
Capitalization 7 791 B 107 B 107 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 346,00 RUB
Average target price 399,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK27.63%107 382
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.53%498 873
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.99%364 702
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%242 485
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%196 575
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%193 083