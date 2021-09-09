PJSC Sberbank : Sber offers exporters opportunity to save on currency control in China

Sber announced the launch of a special offer for entrepreneurs who work closely with China at the Eastern Economic Forum. New bank clients who sign up for the offer before October 31 will receive a two-month test drive of the FEA Without Borders service package for RUB 2. The package includes advantageous conversion (+0.3% to the exchange rate), two free accounts in different currencies, and preferential currency control and transfers.

The offer includes assistance in locating foreign partners: Sber will hold three Business Mission Online events with China for producers of lumber, fertilizer, meat, and poultry by-products in September-October.

China is Russia's largest trade partner, so it is no surprise that thousands of our corporate clients from a variety of business sectors have a close working relationship with this country. I am certain that there will be demand for our special offer among small-sized enterprises targeting Sino-Russian import and export. This is an opportunity to take advantage of all the benefits of the FEA Without Borders package for two months practically for free. We have also timed three Business Mission Online events with China to coincide with the special offer - this is a new way of locating reliable partners in any line of business. Unlike face-to-face events, this method is not financially burdensome and can be held even with COVID-19-related restrictions in place.

Anatoly Popov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

