    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber offers exporters opportunity to save on currency control in China

09/09/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Sber announced the launch of a special offer for entrepreneurs who work closely with China at the Eastern Economic Forum. New bank clients who sign up for the offer before October 31 will receive a two-month test drive of the FEA Without Borders service package for RUB 2. The package includes advantageous conversion (+0.3% to the exchange rate), two free accounts in different currencies, and preferential currency control and transfers.

The offer includes assistance in locating foreign partners: Sber will hold three Business Mission Online events with China for producers of lumber, fertilizer, meat, and poultry by-products in September-October.

China is Russia's largest trade partner, so it is no surprise that thousands of our corporate clients from a variety of business sectors have a close working relationship with this country. I am certain that there will be demand for our special offer among small-sized enterprises targeting Sino-Russian import and export. This is an opportunity to take advantage of all the benefits of the FEA Without Borders package for two months practically for free. We have also timed three Business Mission Online events with China to coincide with the special offer - this is a new way of locating reliable partners in any line of business. Unlike face-to-face events, this method is not financially burdensome and can be held even with COVID-19-related restrictions in place.

Anatoly Popov

Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Learn more about the special offer on the bank's website.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 15:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 279 M 34 279 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 435 M 15 435 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,36x
Yield 2021 8,23%
Capitalization 7 460 B 102 B 102 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 331,30 RUB
Average target price 398,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK22.21%101 705
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.29%473 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.54%343 160
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.73%248 590
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.25%207 145
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.74%184 547