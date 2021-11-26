PJSC Sberbank : Sber opens donations account for Russian Red Cross to help victims and families of people who died in Listvyazhnaya coal mine, Kemerovo Region

Sberbank expresses condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in Kemerovo Region and announces the opening of a donations account to help all the victims of the explosion in the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, Belovsky city district, Kemerovo Region, Russia.

The funds will be received by the Russian Red Cross, a nationwide public organization which has come up with this initiative.

You can donate to the victims using the SberBank Online application, ATMs, terminals, and SberBank branches.

No fees apply.

Current account and bank details for donations:

Organization name: the Russian Red Cross, an all-Russian public organization

Account: 40703810900020000089

PJSC Sberbank

Corr.Acc.: 30101810400000000225

INN 7728014523

KPP 772801001

BIK 044525225

OGRN/OGRNIP 1037700182772

Payment purpose: donation to the victims of the Listvyazhnaya coal mine disaster in Kemerovo Region.