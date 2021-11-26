Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber opens donations account for Russian Red Cross to help victims and families of people who died in Listvyazhnaya coal mine, Kemerovo Region

11/26/2021 | 08:10am EST
Sberbank expresses condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in Kemerovo Region and announces the opening of a donations account to help all the victims of the explosion in the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, Belovsky city district, Kemerovo Region, Russia.

The funds will be received by the Russian Red Cross, a nationwide public organization which has come up with this initiative.

You can donate to the victims using the SberBank Online application, ATMs, terminals, and SberBank branches.

No fees apply.

Current account and bank details for donations:

Organization name: the Russian Red Cross, an all-Russian public organization

Account: 40703810900020000089

PJSC Sberbank

Corr.Acc.: 30101810400000000225

INN 7728014523

KPP 772801001

BIK 044525225

OGRN/OGRNIP 1037700182772

Payment purpose: donation to the victims of the Listvyazhnaya coal mine disaster in Kemerovo Region.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 518 B 33 352 M 33 352 M
Net income 2021 1 262 B 16 722 M 16 722 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,51x
Yield 2021 9,36%
Capitalization 7 144 B 95 671 M 94 625 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK17.02%95 671
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.39%493 411
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.14%389 808
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.51%242 769
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.01%204 585
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.00%203 421