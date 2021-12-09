Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PJSC Sberbank : Sber presents Emojich, a model creating emojis using text descriptions with ruDALL-E neural network at its heart

12/09/2021 | 09:32am EST
Sber has created Emojich, a model powered by the ruDALL-E (XL) neural network. This is a continuation of a multimodal trajectory in training neural networks by the Sber AI team. The new model can be applied to create your own emojis for messaging apps. You can test the technology in the Telegram bot, on the website, and in the Salute application; just say "Salute, artist mode on", and then ask it to generate a smiley or an emoji. The model code is publicly available on GitHub, the official ruDALL-E repository.

ruDALL-E is a neural network Sber AI and SberDevices teams created together. The model simulates the joint distribution of text sequences in Russian and images, and ultimately generates images according to a given Russian-language description.

Emojich is the "younger brother" of the ruDALL-E model with 1.3 billion parameters. While the ruDALL-E training project was the largest neural network computing project in Russia and the CIS, the new model can be considered the first official application of the ruDALL-E model and its evolution as a product, which was necessary.

David Rafalovsky, CTO of Sberbank Group, executive vice president:

"We regularly use emojis in messaging apps. However, this language is quite limited by the options of a platform. Therefore, we have created a special model for visualizing any phrase in the form of emoji. You just need to describe what you want and generate a customized sticker or a sticker pack. I am sure that this tool will be convenient and enjoy demand."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 14:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 516 B 34 155 M 34 155 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 17 095 M 17 095 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,06x
Yield 2021 10,2%
Capitalization 6 565 B 89 096 M 89 119 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 291,57 RUB
Average target price 437,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK7.55%89 096
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.47%474 941
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.69%361 409
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 164
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%207 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.72%197 009