PJSC Sberbank : Sber presents Emojich, a model creating emojis using text descriptions with ruDALL-E neural network at its heart

Sber has created Emojich, a model powered by the ruDALL-E (XL) neural network. This is a continuation of a multimodal trajectory in training neural networks by the Sber AI team. The new model can be applied to create your own emojis for messaging apps. You can test the technology in the Telegram bot, on the website, and in the Salute application; just say "Salute, artist mode on", and then ask it to generate a smiley or an emoji. The model code is publicly available on GitHub, the official ruDALL-E repository.

ruDALL-E is a neural network Sber AI and SberDevices teams created together. The model simulates the joint distribution of text sequences in Russian and images, and ultimately generates images according to a given Russian-language description.

Emojich is the "younger brother" of the ruDALL-E model with 1.3 billion parameters. While the ruDALL-E training project was the largest neural network computing project in Russia and the CIS, the new model can be considered the first official application of the ruDALL-E model and its evolution as a product, which was necessary.

David Rafalovsky, CTO of Sberbank Group, executive vice president:

"We regularly use emojis in messaging apps. However, this language is quite limited by the options of a platform. Therefore, we have created a special model for visualizing any phrase in the form of emoji. You just need to describe what you want and generate a customized sticker or a sticker pack. I am sure that this tool will be convenient and enjoy demand."