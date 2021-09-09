PJSC Sberbank : Sber presents SberVox AI solution for dialogue with audiences

Sber has presented SberVox at the Eastern Economic Forum. Developed by Sber AI, it is a bilingual set of tools that allows you to establish feedback with the audience, conduct a poll, and create a tag cloud after analyzing data, thus identifying the most popular discussion topics.

SberVox is comprised of three instruments:

Word Cloud - an AI-powered service listening to speakers, summing up, and creating a tag cloud with the key topics, which it displays on a screen in real time. With an ASR model at the core, it converts speech to text and sends it to an NLP module, which processes the data and identifies statistically relevant items.

Feedback - a wall of comments service displaying comments, suggestions, and questions from the audience to a screen after premoderating them. It supports machine translation from English into Russian and back and can also identify sentiment and other AI processed metrics highlighting them for discussion moderators.

Interactive Surveys - a service letting discussion moderators learn the opinions of an audience online. Discussion participants can vote using their mobile phones to see the results displayed in real time. After the opinion poll, AI will provide analytics on the answers and some insights, like audience clustering. The service does not disclose any personal data of survey participants.

Artificial intelligence is able to transform the quality of how any event is being held. It is already being used in chat bots when a user needs to quickly get a site map or find out a schedule, as well as in recommender systems that can form a program for a visitor that is specifically relevant to their interests. The new solution by Sber AI allows you to make any session brighter, more interactive and memorable, to engage the audience deeper in what is happening and receive online feedback to adjust the course of the discussion if necessary.

Alexander Vedyakhin

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 15:11:08 UTC.

Sber AI is a Sber division in charge of developing AI technology and introducing it across life and business domains.