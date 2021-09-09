Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber presents SberVox AI solution for dialogue with audiences

09/09/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Sber has presented SberVox at the Eastern Economic Forum. Developed by Sber AI, it is a bilingual set of tools that allows you to establish feedback with the audience, conduct a poll, and create a tag cloud after analyzing data, thus identifying the most popular discussion topics.

SberVox is comprised of three instruments:

Word Cloud - an AI-powered service listening to speakers, summing up, and creating a tag cloud with the key topics, which it displays on a screen in real time. With an ASR model at the core, it converts speech to text and sends it to an NLP module, which processes the data and identifies statistically relevant items.

Feedback - a wall of comments service displaying comments, suggestions, and questions from the audience to a screen after premoderating them. It supports machine translation from English into Russian and back and can also identify sentiment and other AI processed metrics highlighting them for discussion moderators.

Interactive Surveys - a service letting discussion moderators learn the opinions of an audience online. Discussion participants can vote using their mobile phones to see the results displayed in real time. After the opinion poll, AI will provide analytics on the answers and some insights, like audience clustering. The service does not disclose any personal data of survey participants.

Artificial intelligence is able to transform the quality of how any event is being held. It is already being used in chat bots when a user needs to quickly get a site map or find out a schedule, as well as in recommender systems that can form a program for a visitor that is specifically relevant to their interests. The new solution by Sber AI allows you to make any session brighter, more interactive and memorable, to engage the audience deeper in what is happening and receive online feedback to adjust the course of the discussion if necessary.

Alexander Vedyakhin

First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank

Sber AI is a Sber division in charge of developing AI technology and introducing it across life and business domains.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 15:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 279 M 34 279 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 435 M 15 435 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,36x
Yield 2021 8,23%
Capitalization 7 460 B 102 B 102 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 331,30 RUB
Average target price 398,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK22.21%101 705
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.29%473 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.54%343 160
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.73%248 590
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.25%207 145
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.74%184 547