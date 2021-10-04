Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Sberbank : Sber presents digital services for cooperatives

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sber presented innovative services for entrepreneurs at an international forum held in Tula titled Consumer Cooperative - Open Opportunities for Everyone for the Good of All. Sber is the strategic partner of the event, which is being organized by the Central Union of Consumer Societies of the Russian Federation (Centrosoyuz of Russia) and the government of Tula Region for representatives of consumer cooperative organizations and small- and medium-size enterprises from over 20 subjects of the Russian Federation, as well as delegations from countries all over the world.

Sberbank Vice President Mikhail Chachin addressed the forum plenary and presented the Cooperative Online digital service designed by Sber in partnership with Centrosoyuz of Russia.

The service resolves the main issues that cooperatives come across in their operations online, including registration of cooperatives, acceptance of shareholders, fee payment, a secure digital shareholder register, online voting for the cooperative governing body, etc. Service users will have access to a special tariff package and advantageous offers (Pay with QR, self-encashment, digital business cards, payroll projects, withdrawals and remittances for individuals using business cards, transfers from a legal entity's card to an individual's card, etc.). The service is the only one of its kind on the Russian market.

The package also features other services by Sber for small-sized enterprises and other segments, including services from the SberBusiness online banking solution's marketplace (SberRating, accounting, Lawyer for Business, SberHealth, etc.), the free Svoe Delo (lit. your own business) service for the self-employed, the innovative Evotor Power money register, leasing programs, a parcel and cargo delivery service by SberLogistics, the Dialog Enterprise corporate messaging solution, etc.

A number of Sber products are integrated into CentroSoyuz's exhibition projects and exhibitions by regional consumer societies, including multiservice bank branches and the activities of the Memory of Generations charity foundation.

Mikhail Chachin, vice president, Sberbank:

"There is a long-standing history of collaboration between enterprises in the consumer cooperative system and Sber, and we cooperate in a variety of areas, among which are special tariffs for cash register equipment, readymade solutions for leasing, and much more. The digitalization of that cooperation is another important agenda. We are pleased to present relevant online services that are crucial for the work of the cooperative in current conditions."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
05:02aPJSC SBERBANK : SberInsurance enters MTPL insurance market
PU
05:02aPJSC SBERBANK : Sber presents digital services for cooperatives
PU
10/01PJSC SBERBANK : Sber reduces mortgage down payment for the self-employed to 20% from 30%
PU
10/01THE ROAD TO HAPPINESS : Russians ready to drop bad habits in favor of active aging
PU
10/01PJSC SBERBANK : Sber makes suggestions for development of derivatives market
PU
10/01PJSC SBERBANK : Sber named best PPP financing organization
PU
10/01PJSC SBERBANK : Sber launches Digital Skills School for elderly people
PU
10/01PJSC SBERBANK : SberBank loans available at ATMs across Russia
PU
10/01PJSC SBERBANK : SberBank cuts Far Eastern Mortgage rates to 0.1%
PU
10/01PJSC SBERBANK : Natalya Zhuravlyova appointed acting director of Digital Educational Platf..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 501 B 34 325 M 34 325 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 456 M 15 456 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,46x
Yield 2021 8,09%
Capitalization 7 585 B 104 B 104 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 336,86 RUB
Average target price 399,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK24.26%104 288
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.53%499 410
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.13%362 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 172
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 035
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%193 083