PJSC Sberbank : Sber presents digital services for cooperatives

Sber presented innovative services for entrepreneurs at an international forum held in Tula titled Consumer Cooperative - Open Opportunities for Everyone for the Good of All. Sber is the strategic partner of the event, which is being organized by the Central Union of Consumer Societies of the Russian Federation (Centrosoyuz of Russia) and the government of Tula Region for representatives of consumer cooperative organizations and small- and medium-size enterprises from over 20 subjects of the Russian Federation, as well as delegations from countries all over the world.

Sberbank Vice President Mikhail Chachin addressed the forum plenary and presented the Cooperative Online digital service designed by Sber in partnership with Centrosoyuz of Russia.

The service resolves the main issues that cooperatives come across in their operations online, including registration of cooperatives, acceptance of shareholders, fee payment, a secure digital shareholder register, online voting for the cooperative governing body, etc. Service users will have access to a special tariff package and advantageous offers (Pay with QR, self-encashment, digital business cards, payroll projects, withdrawals and remittances for individuals using business cards, transfers from a legal entity's card to an individual's card, etc.). The service is the only one of its kind on the Russian market.

The package also features other services by Sber for small-sized enterprises and other segments, including services from the SberBusiness online banking solution's marketplace (SberRating, accounting, Lawyer for Business, SberHealth, etc.), the free Svoe Delo (lit. your own business) service for the self-employed, the innovative Evotor Power money register, leasing programs, a parcel and cargo delivery service by SberLogistics, the Dialog Enterprise corporate messaging solution, etc.

A number of Sber products are integrated into CentroSoyuz's exhibition projects and exhibitions by regional consumer societies, including multiservice bank branches and the activities of the Memory of Generations charity foundation.

Mikhail Chachin, vice president, Sberbank:

"There is a long-standing history of collaboration between enterprises in the consumer cooperative system and Sber, and we cooperate in a variety of areas, among which are special tariffs for cash register equipment, readymade solutions for leasing, and much more. The digitalization of that cooperation is another important agenda. We are pleased to present relevant online services that are crucial for the work of the cooperative in current conditions."