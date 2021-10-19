Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Sberbank
  News
  Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PJSC Sberbank : Sber prioritizes financing of green transformation

10/19/2021 | 06:42am EDT
The Russian Energy Week International Forum had a session called "Russian Energy System and Climate Agenda: Evolution or Revolution", which was organized in partnership with Sber. Heads of Russia's major power holding companies, officials from the Ministry of Energy and the Russia Renewable Energy Development Association addressed the future of power consumption transformation, assessed the risks and capabilities of the state and businesses in terms of green development. Representing Sber was Vice President and Director of the Key Clients Department Olga Kharlamova.

According to Olga Kharlamova, the energy transition is fraught with high costs, which is why it is unlikely to happen without banks. As for Sber, it views green investing as one of its priorities. To those market participants that comply with ESG principles, Sber has to offer concessional finance: lower rates, a more flexible approach to the proportion of projects that need to be financed by project initiators, etc.

The participants also noted that regulatory support in green finance was vital. The bank currently develops the entire toolkit independently, while preferential conditions become possible only at the expense of the bank itself. The bank's speaker said she hoped that the regulator and the state would become more active participants in the near future since they already have all the tried-and-true mechanisms at their disposal and only need to use them.

Olga Kharlamova, vice president, director of the Key Clients Department, Sberbank:

"With state support measures, banks widely introducing ESG principles into their business models can catalyse the Russian economy's green transformation. As the largest financial institution in the country, our bank is interested in the development of businesses and the country, and it should be a proponent when it comes to financing the green transformation."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 507 B 35 342 M 35 342 M
Net income 2021 1 136 B 16 010 M 16 010 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,95x
Yield 2021 7,53%
Capitalization 8 222 B 115 B 116 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 365,15 RUB
Average target price 407,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK34.69%115 298
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.12%492 205
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.69%381 405
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%246 432
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.00%203 245
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.78%197 568