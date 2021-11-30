Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber raises rates on savings accounts and markets new promotional one

11/30/2021 | 03:01am EST
Sber keeps improving the terms for its savings accounts. Starting November 30, the bank is increasing the rates on SberVklad and SberVklad Prime: the effective rate for SberVklad with interest capitalization has been raised to a maximum of 7.01%, reaching 8% for holders of an annual SberPrime+ subscription.

Either of the savings accounts can be opened for one month to one year inclusive (you can choose up to a day). They start from RUB 100,000 and have no upper limit. You can deposit into your account via SberBank Online without restrictions, while withdrawals are only available for the accrued interest. The best way to open an account is online, using the SberBank Online website or mobile application. The service is also available at Sberbank branches.

Find out more about SberVklad on the bank's website.

The bank has also launched a new savings account, Active Age, on November 30. The offer will be valid until January 31, 2022.

An Active Age account can only be opened at Sberbank branches. Varying from RUB 10,000 to RUB 500,000, it is available to women aged 55 and over and men aged 60 or older. The rate is 4.5% per year (when opening an account for six or nine months) and 5% per year (for 12 months).

Sergei Shirokov, director of the Borrow and Save Division, Sberbank:

"We traditionally raise interest rates on savings accounts ahead of New Year, so now they are the best way to save your funds securely on the most favorable terms. This year's innovation is that the maximum rate is available to SberPrime+ subscribers. This is another advantage of the subscription, which allows you to save a lot when using Sber services."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 08:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 518 B 33 576 M 33 576 M
Net income 2021 1 262 B 16 834 M 16 834 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,50x
Yield 2021 9,37%
Capitalization 7 136 B 95 436 M 95 155 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 316,90 RUB
Average target price 429,43 RUB
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK16.89%95 436
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.43%476 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION50.41%373 112
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.30%239 615
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.36%196 776
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.47%196 012