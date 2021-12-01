PJSC Sberbank : Sber receives Banking Tech Awards

Sber has won Banking Tech Awards, which recognizes IT use achievements and innovations in the field of financial services. Sber won in the Best Use of IT in Corporate Banking category with POS loans for B2B and was commended by the jury in the category Best Use of IT in Treasury and Capital Markets for the eFX Trading Platform.

Available 24/7, POS loans for B2B enables businesses to pay for an order or product directly on the website of a vendor or service provider, with installments capped at RUB 3 mn. There is a grace period of 30 days, followed by a fee of 1.5% a month. An installment decision is made online within three minutes, a loan requires no guarantors or collateral, an agreement can be signed online and all payments can be posted online as well.

The eFX Trading Platform is designed for corporate and institutional clients of the bank who have many FX transactions. The trading platform combines several channels with access to Sber's liquidity - SberBusiness online banking, a specialized SberCIB Terminal (formerly Sberbank Markets), multi-dealing platforms, and a direct API connection access.

Now in its 22nd year, the Banking Tech Awards showcase the value of banks' technology investments and their skills, commitment, creativity and execution.