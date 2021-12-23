Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
PJSC Sberbank : Sber reduces down payment on several two-document mortgage products to 10%

12/23/2021 | 05:17am EST
SberBank has reduced size of the down payment when taking out a mortgage with two documents for the purchase of completed and construction-stage housing, as well as for a number of government programs. The minimum initial payment for a mortgage without proof of income is now 10%.

The reduction of the down payment to 10% when providing two documents applies to the following mortgage programs: Buying Completed Housing and Buying Housing Under Construction.

The size of the down payment when taking out a mortgage based on two documents has been reduced to 15% under the following state programs: State Support 2020, Mortgage for Families with Children, and Far Eastern Mortgage when purchasing a finished home or in a new building.

To apply for a mortgage through DomClick, you will only need two documents: a passport and any of the following documents: SNILS (individual insurance account number), driver's license, international passport, military service card, or military or federal employee ID card. Calculate your mortgage and apply online on DomClick.

Nikolay Vasyov, vice president, director of the DomClick division, Sberbank:

"A number of great new features have been introduced under the special "Housing Loan with Two Documents" term, including an increase in the maximum amount for a mortgage and in the number of products. Now, without confirmation of income, you can build a house, purchase a garage and a dacha. Accessibility has also been improved - the down payment is now 10% of the cost of the property. Taking out a mortgage is easier, and opportunities for clients are expanding."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 515 B 34 310 M 34 310 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 17 174 M 17 174 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 28 191 M 28 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,13x
Yield 2021 9,86%
Capitalization 6 647 B 90 182 M 90 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 295,20 RUB
Average target price 440,93 RUB
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK8.89%90 182
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.32%463 090
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.09%362 391
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.31%244 343
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.79%198 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY59.15%191 507