PJSC Sberbank : Sber reduces down payment on several two-document mortgage products to 10%

SberBank has reduced size of the down payment when taking out a mortgage with two documents for the purchase of completed and construction-stage housing, as well as for a number of government programs. The minimum initial payment for a mortgage without proof of income is now 10%.

The reduction of the down payment to 10% when providing two documents applies to the following mortgage programs: Buying Completed Housing and Buying Housing Under Construction.

The size of the down payment when taking out a mortgage based on two documents has been reduced to 15% under the following state programs: State Support 2020, Mortgage for Families with Children, and Far Eastern Mortgage when purchasing a finished home or in a new building.

To apply for a mortgage through DomClick, you will only need two documents: a passport and any of the following documents: SNILS (individual insurance account number), driver's license, international passport, military service card, or military or federal employee ID card. Calculate your mortgage and apply online on DomClick.

Nikolay Vasyov, vice president, director of the DomClick division, Sberbank:

"A number of great new features have been introduced under the special "Housing Loan with Two Documents" term, including an increase in the maximum amount for a mortgage and in the number of products. Now, without confirmation of income, you can build a house, purchase a garage and a dacha. Accessibility has also been improved - the down payment is now 10% of the cost of the property. Taking out a mortgage is easier, and opportunities for clients are expanding."