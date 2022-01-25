PJSC Sberbank : Sber's e-trading platform and bank-to-bank settlement services named best in Central and Eastern Europe

Global Finance has released the annual rankings for the 2022 World's Best Treasury & Cash Management Systems and Services Awards, recognizing Sber as the Best Bank for Payments & Collection in Central and Eastern Europe.

The jury named Sber as the world's largest provider of clearing services and ruble liquidity for financial institutions. In 2021, Sber's payment services and Sber FinLine facilitated over 350 mn ruble-denominated transactions with the value of RUB 5.7 tn for more than 500 banks that are Sber clients in 45 countries.

The jury also mentioned Cash Management, a line of products for financial institutions enabling them to make settlements with global payment operators Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and including a comprehensive cash collection solution for Russia-based banks.

One more instrument that contributed to Sber's victory - SberCIB Terminal (earlier known as Sberbank Markets) - is a trading system with online access to FX and money market instruments designed for corporate and institutional clients of Sber. SberCIB Terminal opens real-time access to a wide corporate product line: supports conversion of major world currencies and currencies of emerging markets; supports T, T+1, and T+2 transactions, swaps, deliverable and settlement forward contracts, placement of deposits and minimum balances. The system allows users to make deals with Sber while also offering wide supporting functionality, granting access to news feeds, charts, online alerts, trading limits. Users can also set up integration with the accounting systems of their companies to export and import data using standard protocols.

Sber already won these awards in 2021.

One of the oldest and most respected international financial and banking magazines, Global Finance teams up with experts to analyze financial institutions all around the world and recognize the best of them, considering certain metrics or companies' general offer of services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community. In the past few years, Sber has won many Global Finance awards in different categories.