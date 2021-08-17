PJSC Sberbank : Sber services for people and business win 11 Stevie Awards

Sber has won 11 prestigious international Stevie Awards at The 2021 International Business Awards.

Sber offerings for individual customers won five awards. SberKids, a virtual card and mobile app for kids aged 6 to 14, is the gold winner in the Product & Service Categories for Consumer Services. With a SberKids card, a child can independently pay for purchases with a phone and online, as well as monitor one's spending and develop financial literacy with the SberKids application, while parents will have all the child's expenses under control: they will be able to check the balance of the SberKids card at any time, access the history of transactions and set limits on the SberBank Online mobile application. Parents can get a free SberKids card through SberBank Online in a couple of minutes without leaving home.

Remote services for updating client data on SberBank Online app won a silver (Mobile Site & App Category, Financial Services / Banking). Sber customers can now update their data online without the participation of a bank employee. In the application, you can add new passport data when replacing a document, download your INN (individual) taxpayer identification number, individual insurance account number (SNILS) and other data from the Gosuslugi public services website, change residence and delivery addresses, add the information about the countries of your tax residence, as well as your interests to receive more relevant offers from the Sber ecosystem.

The investment products available on SberBank Online won a second silver Stevie for Financial Services in the Product & Service Categories. Sber clients can independently make investment transactions online in a few clicks - it is as easy as sending money to another person or opening a savings account. You do not need to go to the bank, make calls, or open special investment applications. SberBank Online lets users conveniently buy shares in mutual funds, open personal investment accounts, start individual pension plans, and so on.

The Special Bank project by Sberbank won a bronze Stevie for the Most Valuable Corporate Response among COVID-19 Response Winners. The project is designed to adapt Sber services and its ecosystem for people with disabilities. The project team works on both physical and digital accessibility. As many as 6,200 branches are accessible to people in wheelchairs; SberBank online is the most accessible banking app for clients with visual impairment; the video service offering Russian sign language interpretation is the world's largest one and is available in 6,000 branches. Sber tops the 2020 NAFI ranking with the best quality of services for people with disabilities.

Sber's leadership in banking digitization won it one more bronze Stevie in the Company / Organization Awards category's Company of the Year / Banking / Large.

Sber services for foreign trade participants won three Stevies. BBP, Sber's international platform for exporters and importers, won gold in the Website Awards Category's Business or Professional Services. BBP currently unites nearly 70,000 importers and exporters from 182 countries who placed more than 17,000 offers on BBP. The platform has the following services: Counterparty Check, Business Missions Online, Analytics, Online Consultant, Marketplaces, Auctions, Exportation Accelerator, SMART Constructor for FEA, and Fairs.

A silver award went to Business Missions Online on the BBP platform (Product & Service Categories, Business-to-Business Services). The service successfully replaces industry fairs, exhibitions and business missions canceled due to the pandemic, allowing manufacturers from Russia to present their products to foreign buyers. Each mission is organized for a specific country and type of product. Twenty-eight online business missions have been conducted, which gathered more than 900 Russian and foreign companies.

VAT and Excise Tax Refunding, a service cutting tax refunding time for businesses from 72 to 7 days without going to tax offices, won a bronze Stevie (Product & Service Categories, Financial Services). Sber helps clients to make all documents ready (including an application for a bank guarantee) in their personal SberBusiness internet banking accounts, sign and forward them to the tax office, and track the status of the application. After checking the documents, the tax office gives you a tax rebate. Thus, the refunding of VAT and excise taxes for exporters is fully electronic.

Insurance services for Clients on the Digital Corporate Bank SberBusiness also won a silver Stevie (Product & Service Categories; B2B Services). Designed by the Corporate Insurance Center and the Small and Micro-Sized Business Division, the solution provides comprehensive insurance to small and micro-sized businesses during lending. In a matter of minutes, a SberBusiness client can insure one's property, life and health (online, without visiting the office of the insurance company and providing documents). If necessary, SberBusiness users can send documents describing their losses to SberInsurance. Sber was the first on the market to create a full-cycle insurance service for corporate clients using the corporate online banking and does not plan to stop there. The functionality, set of services and product range available on the digital corporate bank by Sber will expand, adding a wide product line that covers all customer needs and protecting their businesses comprehensively.

SberFactoring - a Sber subsidiary that offers a wide range of digital services to corporate customers on the SberFactoring Online platform, allowing users to make deals online in a matter of clicks - won two bronze Stevies in the Business Technology Solution Categories (FinTech Solution and Lead Generation Solution).

The full list of gold, silver, and bronze Stevie Awards winners is available on the awards website.

We introduced the world to the updated Sber brand, our ecosystem and universe of products and services for various life situations in September 2020. Over the past year, we have created even more convenient solutions for people and businesses, both financial and non-financial ones. We are pleased that our efforts have found such a positive response from the Stevie Awards jury, which attests to the high competitiveness of Sber products worldwide. Never before have we received the award in so many categories. We really find it crucial to create solutions that save our clients' time and money, but also simplify their lives, give them new opportunities and pleasant emotions.

Alexander Vedyakhin