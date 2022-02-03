Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Sberbank
  News
  Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PJSC Sberbank : Sber signs memorandum of cooperation with MIPT and SKOLKOVO School of Management

02/03/2022 | 02:49am EST
To facilitate the fruitful partnership between Sber and MIPT and drawing on the successful record in cooperation between MIPT and the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO, the parties have identified the creation of educational programs and implementation of ESG projects as the lines of mutual work that will be promising for all of the parties. To that end, Sber and SberUniversity have signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO and MIPT.

The key lines of work for the partnership are:

- the design and implementation of training programs for functional leaders managing sustainable development in organizations

- the grooming of future leaders driving sustainability and ESG issues

- the exchange of the best practices in sustainability and ESG, the building of ecosystems, and exchange of the best practices when it comes to the content of educational programs.

Herman Gref, CEO, chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"MIFT and the SKOLKOVO School of Management are our long-term and best partners. Together, we are implementing many research, business, and educational projects. We will be developing ESG and its key components, which is the most relevant field these days. Our efforts will result in the best practices that we will supply to the market."

Yuri Levin, dean of Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO:

"The development of sustainability expertise is a top priority for the SKOLKOVO School of Management. A variety of real tasks and global challenges that the current generation of managers will have to address can be found here. The signing of a cooperation agreement with Sber, SberUniversity and MIPT laid the basic groundwork for the development of a regional platform for training highly qualified specialists, but also for the development of a center for scientific research in the field of sustainable development and ESG in a broad sense, including the circular economy, green finance, sustainable consumption, sustainable operations, social innovation and carbon tracking."

Dmitry Livanov, rector, MIPT:

"MIPT is a leader in Russian education, which sees the prospects for its development not only in expanding its scientific and research potential but also aims to transfer the technologies that are being designed to the real sector of the economy. In order to maintain leadership in this field and to be competitive on global markets, we must enhance the professional competencies of our graduates, but also develop their managerial skills, instill a responsible attitude to the impact of technologies that are being designed on the environment.

"I am certain that in the near future the agreement will determine the Russian highlights of the global tracks in the training of ESG leaders."

Olga Turishcheva, rector, SberUniversity:

"SberUniversity has already launched a series of educational programs and e-courses on ESG for both field specialists and anyone interested in sustainable development. We hope that the partnership with the SKOLKOVO School of Management and MIPT will allow all parties to significantly improve their ESG expertise and develop new joint educational solutions with the involvement of the best specialists in this field."

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 527 B 33 074 M 2 527 B
Net income 2021 1 260 B 16 491 M 1 260 B
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 27 045 M 2 067 B
P/E ratio 2021 4,49x
Yield 2021 11,3%
Capitalization 5 824 B 76 214 M 5 824 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float -
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 258,64 RUB
Average target price 429,68 RUB
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-11.91%76 214
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.55%441 438
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.39%378 770
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 970
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%217 333
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 821